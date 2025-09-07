Defense, Chris Johnson’s Big Night Power Buchholz Past Eastside

The Buchholz Bobcats took on the rival Eastside Rams under the lights Friday at Citizens Field and maintained their streak of bragging rights, this time keyed by a stout defense and key offensive contributions.

Coming off a close loss last week to Vero Beach, Buchholz (2-1) bounced back to return to the win column, 29-19, in its 12th consecutive victory against the Rams.

The Buchholz defense forced a three-and-out on Eastside’s first drive of the game and came up big late in the second quarter, when the Bobcats recorded a pick-six to help extend the lead, 15-7.

At the start of the second half, Buchholz wanted to establish the run, and running back Johnson did exactly that. He recorded 121 yards (76 coming in the third quarter) and a touchdown to help lead the Bobcats on the ground.

Florida Gators commit Justin Williams managed to record 44 yards on the ground and 97 receiving yards last week, however, his performance did not translate to Friday’s game. Eastside (2-1) limited Williams to seven total yards, but the team victory mattered most.

“They kind of figured me out after last week, but that helped open up opportunities for other players,” Williams said.

Bobcats quarterback Andrew Whittemore faced some obstacles struggled at times, with a slow start and an interception in the second quarterback, but finished the game with two touchdowns.

Buchholz now carries momentum into next week’s contest against Manatee at 7:30 p.m.

