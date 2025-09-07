Gators Open as Near Double-Digit Underdog vs. LSU

Fresh off a disappointing loss to USF Saturday, Florida will have to lick its wounds and regroup before heading down to the Bayou to face No. 3 LSU.

At this moment, both programs seem to be heading in opposite directions. LSU (2-0) already has a then top-10 road win over No. 12 Clemson and took care of business Saturday at home against Louisiana Tech, winning 23-7. The Tigers have serious national championship aspirations this season, led by Heisman Trophy hopeful quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, an elite receiving core and a much-improved defense.

Meanwhile, Florida (1-1) is trying to get back to national relevancy. The Gators beat up on Long Island in Week 1, but collapsed against USF on a walk-off field goal. Florida made multiple mistakes, including costly penalties, timely turnovers, poor coaching decisions and bad execution on both sides of the ball. As a result, Florida dropped out of this week’s AP and Coaches polls on Sunday.

Now the two longtime SEC rivals meet again, for the 55th consecutive time. This season, the Tigers and Gators square off Saturday night in Death Valley. LSU opens as a 9.5-point favorite, with the over-under total set at 50.5 points, according to Hark Rock Bet.

Florida leads the all-time series 34-31-3, but LSU has controlled the series as of late, winning four of the last five matchups. Florida snapped a four-game losing streak in 2024, but now looks to get their first win in Baton Rouge since 2016.

Under LSU coach Brian Kelly, the Tigers are 13-1 in home night games, which includes a 2023 victory over Florida. UF coach Billy Napier acknowledged the challenge coming up, but also explained how it becomes an opportunity to respond in a moment of adversity.

“I don’t think there’s any question about it. Look, this will be a challenge,” Napier said. “It will be a challenge for every individual in the organization, player, and staff. But I do think the game can teach you a lot, and I think we’ll have our opportunity to respond.”

