‘We Deserve It’: Florida’s Billy Napier Under Fire After USF Upset

Following Florida’s shocking loss to USF, questions and doubt reemerged about coach Billy Napier’s ability to lead the Gators after four years at the helm.

The 18-16 loss reignited calls in Gainesville for a change at head coach. While exiting Ben Hill Griffin Stadium after the game Saturday, Gators fans called for Napier’s removal, chanting “Fire Napier.”

Napier and Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin, who recently signed a contract extension through 2030, received boos as they left the field into the tunnel.

The Gators are now unranked in the latest AP Poll, while the Bulls shot up to No. 18 following two top-25 wins. Asked if he’s the right guy for the program, Napier took the focus off himself and placed it on the team.

“I think I’m more concerned with doing my job to help lead these young men,” Napier said. “I think that that’s a big picture question, and I think right now it’s more about today. It’s more about what we do tomorrow, and I think that’s what we gotta get consumed with.”

After a loss at home to Texas A&M to start 1-2 in the 2024 season, Florida boosters organized his buyout to send him out of Gainesville. However, support from Stricklin and a 4-0 finish to the season kept him around to see the start of this season. His buyout reportedly sits at $20.4 million.

“We created it,” Napier said about the noise surrounding his job security. “We deserve it.”

Self-inflicted wounds and poor play-calling gave Florida a 1-1 start to the season.

Defensive lineman Brendan Bett committed a penalty, spitting in the face of a USF player, which resulted in his ejection for the game. This gave the Bulls a free 15 yards and a first down. USF charged down to the goal line to score a last-second, game-winning field goal.

“It’s unacceptable, and I think we’ve got a lot of players in that room that have the same belief that it’s unacceptable,” Napier said about Bett’s penalty. “When a guy does something like that, he’s compromising the team. He’s putting himself before the team, and everything the game is about, you’re compromising. So there will be lessons to be learned there, so yeah. It’s that simple.”

Florida Gators Football Press Conference 9-6-2025 https://t.co/Nk6zuW87Id — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 7, 2025

The Gators have never started 2-0 since Napier has taken the helm. He began his tenure with a win against Utah and loss to Kentucky, finishing the 2022 season 6-7. Notably, the Gators could not take down rivals Tennessee, LSU, Georgia or Florida State. The 2023 season began with a loss at Utah and ended with a 5-7 record.

Florida ended 2024 with an 8-5 record. On paper, that sounds satisfactory, but a deeper analysis would reveal the Gators’ 4-4 record in SEC play with big road losses to Tennessee and Texas.

An exciting offseason and strong 55-0 win over LIU showed promise of a potential turnaround for Napier’s staff. That dream took a quick turn during Saturday’s contest.

Former Gators Jacob Copeland and Jonathan Odom took to X Saturday night to call out Napier. Copeland did not play under Napier, as he transferred to Maryland in his first year. However, Odom was under his leadership for two years.

Odom said Napier accused him of faking a concussion. Gators Hall of Fame offensive lineman Jason Odom, Jonathan’s father, confronted Napier, who said it was a “motivation tactic.”

Former Gators running back La’Mical Perine also posted on X after Florida’s loss, saying, “No way we still running this high school offense man [palm in face emoji].”

The Gators face their first road test Saturday in Death Valley against the No. 3 LSU Tigers.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. on ABC and 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.

Category: College Football, Feature Sports News, Football, Gators Football, NCAA