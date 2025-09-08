Gators Soccer Finishes Non-Conference Play With Loss to Georgia State

In the past week, the Florida Gators have been on opposite sides of 2-1 soccer scores. After a 2-1 win against Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday, the Gators fought hard yet fell to Georgia State 2-1 on Sunday at Dizney Stadium.

The game was delayed by an hour due to detected lightning in the area. Halfway through the scoreless first half, the inclement weather made its arrival. Light rain took over the field, which persisted through the rest of the game.

Madison Jones scored in the 52nd minute from the center of the box to give Florida (4-3) a 1-0 lead. This was Jones’ first goal as a Gator, having scored twice as a freshman with Kentucky prior to transferring to Florida.

https://twitter.com/GatorsSoccer/status/1964847979103486322

“She (Jones) has been patient, she’s a veteran,” UF coach Samantha Bohon said. “She’s played minutes here and there, but I have always told these players your time’s gonna come and tonight that was important for her.”

However, the Panthers pounced back. In the 61st minute, Georgia State’s Lily Sawyer scored after an assist from Carys Fraser and Sunniyah Tucker.

Georgia State (4-3) took the lead when Reese Gordon scored off an assist from Aaliyah Faddoul three minutes later.

Within 10 minutes, Florida’s momentum and lead had disappeared in front of a stunned home crowd.

And just when the Gators thought they had a lifeline, it was called back. Megan Hinnenkamp seemed to score off of a rebound, but after further video review, an offside was called for her position earlier in the play. Hinnenkamp has still yet to score since leading the Gators in scoring in 2023 prior to tearing her ACL last season.

Although Florida was dominant in possession and won the shots battle 18-6, the result of the game was unforgiving.

Forwards Addy Hess and Katie Johnston took turns hitting the goalposts, but not finding the back of the net.

“Seventeen shots and 14 corners. If you would’ve told me we would lose a game with those kinds of stats, I would’ve laughed,” Bohon said.

Now, Florida has no time to look back, as conference play begins this week. The Gators start their SEC gauntlet with the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2-2) at Dizney Stadium at 6 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network).

Category: Gator Sports, Gators Soccer, SEC, Soccer, University of Florida