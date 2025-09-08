Billy Napier to Remain Gators’ Primary Play-Caller

Florida coach Billy Napier has served as the Gators’ primary play caller on offense during his tenure at UF. In three years and some change at the helm, the Gators’ offense has struggled to be consistent for an entire season. As a result, many fans have criticized Napier, encouraging him to give up Florida’s play calling duties.

After an ugly loss to USF Saturday, reporters questioned if Napier would remain in control of the offense. The offense struggled to get anything going Saturday, and the red-zone play calling was suspect. But he didn’t hesitate in response.

“Yes,” Napier said Monday in response to his plans to continue as Florida’s primary play-caller. Asked if he had thought about giving up those duties, he cut in with a quick “no.”

On Saturday, Florida had three red-zone appearances but only scored one touchdown and had to settle for two field goals. One of the two came after a touchdown was called back due to a holding penalty.

“That’s probably the most frustrating part, in my opinion. We moved the ball down the field and had four chances to score in that first half and we didn’t do it. It just comes down to execution,” tight end Hayden Hansen said. “You can draw the perfect play, have the perfect pregame speech or whatever but it just comes down to doing your job. All 11 for all 11 and eliminating penalties, whether it was a bad call or not.

“We have to make sure that flag stays off the ground and those touchdowns count.”

Through two games against Group of 5 and FCS opponents, Florida sits near the bottom of the SEC. The team ranks 13th in total offense (387.5 yards per game), 11th in rushing (151) and 13th in passing (236.5).

Since Napier arrived in 2022, Florida has yet to crack the top 30 in total offense. The unit’s best finish came in 2022 at 38th. Since then, Florida has ranked 47th in 2023 and 66th last season. Two weeks into this season, Florida is ranked 67th.

This offseason, Florida promoted tight ends coach Russ Callaway to offensive coordinator with hopes of improving an offense that finished strong down the stretch in 2024.

However, through two games against non-Power opponents, Florida’s offense has only gotten worse.

