No. 4 Florida Men’s Golf Earns Top-10 Finish at Sahalee

The No. 4 Florida men’s golf team teed off the 2025-26 season at the Sahalee Players Championship over the weekend, closing out with a 10th-place finish through Saturday and Sunday’s rounds.

The Gators ended the first day of the tournament with junior Jack Turner tied for sixth place. Turner notched his 32nd career under-par round with a 3-under performance in the second round. He closed his final 10 holes bogey-free and 3-under.

Freshman Josh Bai made a strong collegiate debut, firing a 71 (1-under) with two clutch birdies in his final four holes to post Florida’s second under-par round. He ultimately finished tied 40th at 6-over. Senior Matthew Kress responded from his opening 77 (5-over) with a steady even-par 72, dropping just one bogey and canceling it out with a birdie on a par-4 fourth. Kress tied for 34th at 5-over.

By the end of the round, the Gators bounced back from their opening 306 (18-over) to a sharper 289 (1-over).

In Sunday’s closing round, Turner capped the season opener with Florida’s best finish at Sahalee Country Club, tying for 20th at5-over. Kress was the next best finish in a tie for 30th at 8-over.

The Gators closed out the weekend placing 10th among the U.S. National Development Team and 10 other universities competing. The tough result comes after Florida stood No. 4 in the preseason polls. With a trio of decorated newcomers and fresh off an SEC title win, the team was poised to keep the momentum rolling straight into the season.

The team looks to get back into the swing of things at the Fighting Illini Collegiate starting Sept. 19.

Category: Gator Sports, Gators Men's Golf