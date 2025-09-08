USF is a true underdog story — an unranked team defeating one of the highest ranked squads in the SEC. Not to mention, in one of the most notoriously difficult environments in college football. That’s what happened Saturday when the Bulls left The Swamp victorious, beating then-No. 13 Florida 18-16 on a game-winning field goal.

And their coaches were not shy to celebrate. Following the game, a clip went viral of the USF coaches who were in the press box celebrating entering an elevator. Per AP’s Mark Long, it resulted in the elevator being shut down for nearly seven minutes.

But the celebrations were just sparks from the electricity the Bulls have found in the last two weeks.

WATCH: USF COACHES CELEBRATE IN ELEVATOR AFTER UPSETTING FLORIDA

It was truly a historic moment for the Bulls. Not only was it USF’s first victory over Florida, it was also its first road win against a top 25 team since 2011. The Bulls have now defeated two ranked teams in consecutive weeks, downing then-No. 25 Boise State in Week 1.

Sunday marked the team’s first time in the AP Poll in seven years and the viral video is truly representative of everything the program has been through. When USF last visited Gainesville three years ago — a season before coach Alex Golesh arrived — it was 1-11. But with the win Saturday, the Bulls knocked Florida out of the AP Top 25 and secured the No. 18 spot going into Week 3.

The win propelled USF into the national conversation and although much of the season remains, their momentum places them as a clear contender for the Group of 5’s College Football Playoff bid.

USF will face No. 5 Miami next Saturday for their next, and possibly final, ranked matchup of the regular season, and look for its third consecutive upset.

