Gators Volleyball Swept by UNC in ACC-SEC Challenge

Tuesday was a very silent night for the Florida Gators offense in a season-low .155 hitting percentage, losing in three sets to North Carolina, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21, respectively.

The Gators (4-2) were 2-0 on the road this season and looking for a fifth straight win entering the game. But their strength so far this season became their biggest weakness at Carmichael Arena. After four straight games with at least eight service aces, the Gators only had one against UNC (5-0).

Jordyn Byrd notched her fifth game of the season with double-digit number in kills (10), followed by Aniya Madkin (8), Jaela Auguste (7)and Alec Rothe (7).

The Tar Heels had two players finish in double-digit kills, Safi Hampton (11) and Hailey Pearce (10). UNC improved its record against Florida to 12-2.

After a three-game road trip in which the Gators went 2-1, they return back home to face No. 20 Baylor on Sept. 14. It will be Gabrielle Essix first time back in Gainesville after transferring to Baylor at the end of last season. The match starts at 1 p.m. at the O’Connel Center and will be televised on ESPN 2.

