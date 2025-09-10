Florida Baseball Announces 2026 Schedule

Florida baseball announced its 2026 season schedule Tuesday. The Gators are looking to build off an up-and-down 2025 season. They finished 39-22 (15-15) with a Conway Regional appearance back in June.

Florida will play two fall exhibition games against Jacksonville University Oct. 31 and Georgia Southern Nov. 9. But Tuesday’s release provided a look ahead to the full 56-game spring schedule.

UF gets its season underway versus the University of Alabama-Birmingham Feb. 13-15. It will be without its head coach, Kevin O’Sullivan, who was suspended for the first three games of the season for berating NCAA and Coastal Carolina employees during the NCAA Tournament in June.

The team will begin midweek play with a home-and-away series against Stetson, playing in DeLand Feb. 17 and in Gainesville Feb. 18. February will conclude with three three-game series against Kennesaw State Feb. 20-22, Florida International Feb. 24-25 and Miami Feb. 27-March 1.

The Gators return home for their final tuneups before conference play, facing Florida Atlantic on March 3 and Florida A&M on March 4. Later that week, Florida will host High Point University March 6-8 before playing the first of three games against in-state rival Florida State March 10. Last season, Florida won the season series over the Seminoles 2-1.

SEC play begins March 13 with South Carolina coming to town. Florida will conclude its season series against Stetson at home on March 17 before a seven-game road stint starts with a trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to face Alabama March 20-22. Game 2 against Florida State takes place in Jacksonville March 24, and the final three games of the road trip are in Fayetteville, Arkansas, against the Razorbacks March 27-29.

Florida returns to Gainesville for a midweek game against Jacksonville March 31. April begins with UF hosting Ole Miss April 2-4 before hitting the road for a brief four-game trip starting April 7 against Florida State and at Georgia April 10-12.

The Gators will then return home for an eight-game home stand that starts on April 14 against Bethune-Cookman. Later that week, Florida hosts the Auburn Tigers April 17-19 and Jacksonville in the midweek April 21. UF wraps up the month of April with a weekend series vs. Texas A&M April 24-26.

Florida begins the last month of the regular season with a road series at Oklahoma May 1-3. The last midweek game of the year is at home against North Florida on May 5. UF will stay home for its final regular season home series against Kentucky May 8-10. Florida concludes the regular season on the road, taking on the defending national champion LSU Tigers May 14-16.

Following the 56-game regular season, Florida will head to Hoover, Alabama, for the SEC Tournament. It will run May 19-24.

Category: Baseball, College Baseball, Gator Sports, Gators Baseball, SEC