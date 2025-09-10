Gators Staring Down SEC Gauntlet After Shaky Start

The Florida soccer team’s 2024 season left a lot to be desired — a 4-8-6 finish with only 13 goals scored all season. 2025 has been a step in the right direction after seven non-conference games.

However, it has not been all clear skies for the Gators (4-3) and the start of SEC play Thursday brings a storm of difficult opponents.

Looking over Florida’s out-of-conference performances, offseason changes brought a different approach in this year’s team.

Losing 14 players from 2024 and adding 11 new ones meant the Gators had to field a new starting lineup heading into this season.

Although a 5-0 loss to No. 3 Florida State does not seem like an ideal start, coach Samantha Bohon saw the potential in her team from that match.

“The first half of that game [Florida State], it was toe-to-toe with the No. 2 team in the country,” Bohon said.

Florida won four of its next five games, scoring 14 goals.

After giving up a lead and losing to Georgia State in dramatic fashion Sunday, the Gators have to take a step back before a brutal run to start conference play.

First, a battle-tested No. 9 Arkansas team that has had struggles, but were the preseason favorites to win the SEC. The Razorbacks (2-2-2) head to the Dizney Stadium at 6 p.m. Thursday with their last match a 3-3 draw with Creighton.

Florida then faces three more ranked opponents: No. 20 Oklahoma, No. 17 South Carolina and No. 24 Georgia.

Having only faced one ranked team thus far (Florida State), Florida will have to adjust to a new level of competition over the next two weeks.

However, part of the Gators’ improvement has been an emphasis on intensity and physicality, which midfielder Sophia Sindelar said would be essential in conference play.

“So far this season we’ve been the superior team, physically,” Sindelar said. “Obviously that’s a big focus and especially going into SEC play … it’s going to be 10 times more physical.”

Florida follows up its lineup of ranked opponents Oct. 2 by hosting Kentucky, followed by a road trip to face Texas, then back to “The Diz” to face Mississippi State.

Then, what could be Florida’s toughest test all season: On Oct. 16 in Knoxville to face current No. 1 Tennessee.

After closing out the regular season against Ole Miss and LSU, Florida hopes to continue its season in the SEC Tournament, a stage it has not reached since 2021.

However, there is a much different vibe within this year’s team. Bohon hopes that the influx of youth, including four freshmen who have each scored two goals, could be the difference between this year and years past

“We’re unpredictable in terms of who do you mark,” Bohon said. “The diversity of our attacking is really important and we’ve never had that since we’ve been here.”

There is a tough road ahead, but a hopeful outlook for a Florida team that has grown in the 26 days since its first match.

Their SEC opener Thursday on the SEC Network begins the quest to reach the postseason for the first time under Bohon.

Category: Feature Sports News, Gators Soccer, SEC, Soccer