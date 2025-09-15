Florida Opens as Road Underdogs Heading to No. 4 Miami

For the second year in a row, Florida has started the year 1-2. After dropping back-to-back games, the Gators are trying to snap their losing streak with a big win on the road against No. 4 Miami.

This Week 4 matchup serves as a revenge game for Florida, after Miami (3-0) marched into Gainesville a season ago and beat the Gators 41-17. The Hurricanes have looked strong this season — already racking up two ranked wins over No. 24 Notre Dame and USF.

Saturday’s matchup will be the 58th edition between these two in-state foes, with Miami leading the all-time series 30-27. Each team has traded wins in the last four meetings, but Miami has a chance to win consecutive games over Florida for the first time since it won six straight games stretching from 1986-2004.

Florida opens as an 8.5-point underdog heading into next Saturday’s contest, according to Hard Rock Bet. This will likely be the most talked about game of the weekend, as the game has already been scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ABC and the site for ESPN’s College GameDay.

Florida holds a strong 26-16 record when featured on the Saturday morning show. In 2019, College Gameday was live from Disney World to headline the Florida-Miami game. The Gators edged out a 24-20 victory that night at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

To keep its season from going off the rails, the Gators are looking to pull off a top-five upset before heading into the bye week. There is a belief among players in the locker room that Florida can save its season.

“Oh yeah, for sure. We’ve just got to rally the troops. That’s all we can do at this point. We’ve got to rally the troops and just breed confidence in the guys, you know,” quarterback DJ Lagway said. “We can’t — we got to come around, having swag, playing our game. We’ve got to be better and continue to improve our process and results will come.”

