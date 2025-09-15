Skip to main content
The Gators defense kept Florida in the game Saturday despite DJ Lagway's five interceptions. (Riley Beiswenger/WRUF)

Watch: Florida–LSU’s Most Viral Social Moments

September 15, 2025

The Florida Gators opened their SEC schedule with a 20-10 loss to the LSU Tigers Saturday night. The classic rivalry produced headlines all over social media.

From pregame to the final whistle, here were the most viral social media moments from Florida-LSU.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly snapped at a reporter in the postgame press conference for asking about struggles offensively. The Tigers struggled to drive down the field against the Gators and weren’t super convincing through the first couple of weeks against Louisiana Tech and Clemson. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is supposed to be a Heisman frontrunner but needs to produce more consistently to win the award. Kelly urged that the important part is that the Tigers won the game and he’s tired of those types of questions. 

The rivalry between the Tigers and Gators started hours before kickoff with the teams getting into an altercation during warmups. Jeramiah McCloud seems to be the one who initiated the scuffle by pump faking into the LSU player as he passed by. Both teams would then back each other up before LSU QB Garret Nussmeier got his guys back in the locker room. 

 

The Florida Gators wanted a quick exit from Death Valley after the loss. The weekly tradition of singing the alma mater was skipped by the players and they headed straight to the tunnel. Probably a sign of frustration from the team.

Former Gators edge Jack Pyburn, now at LSU, spoke to the media following the game. He affirms his decision to transfer away from Florida. Pyburn had four total tackles and half a tackle for loss in the game.

