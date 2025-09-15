Gators in the NFL: Chimere Dike Highlights Week 2

The Gators have already made an impact in the NFL to start the season following the end of Week 2.

Florida has the 11th-most players currently on NFL rosters. With that, this season is another example of the program’s continued mark in the NFL.

Here are three players making strides:

Chimere Dike

The 2025 fourth-round pick is becoming more vital to the Titans’ offense with every week.

Fans got an additional peek Sunday into Dike’s upside potential. He had a 57-yard punt return for a touchdown that was later called back due to a blindside block. The rookie was Florida’s top punt returner in 2024 and is currently leading the Titans with three returns for 49 yards.

Dike debuted against the Broncos with a 71-yard kick return, putting the Titans in field-goal position. Dike told reporters postgame he felt “comfortable” in his first action, attributing his comfort to his time spent playing in the SEC.

“I like what Chimere [Dike] has done,” coach Brian Callahan said last week. “I think he’s earned the right to have some opportunities, too.”

Tennessee targeted Dike five times in its next game against the Chargers, a significant increase from once in his debut.

With Callahan open to giving Dike a larger offensive role, he is an up-and-coming player to watch the rest of this season.

Kyle Pitts

The first-round pick is going into his fifth year in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons. After notching 1,026 total yards and 68 receptions in his rookie year, Pitts has regressed each season since. However, things may be turning around this year.

In two games, Pitts has received 11 catches on 13 targets, a drastic difference from his start last year, with only six receptions on seven targets. He is now second in targets on the Falcons, a sign that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is looking to him more. With more targets, Pitts will have more offensive opportunities to reach the success of his first year.

Ricky Pearsall

With tight end George Kittle being on injured reserve in Week 2, Pearsall has filled in. He started his second season with 108 yards on four catches in the 49ers’ season opener against the Seahawks. While he did not meet that mark this Sunday against New Orleans, he currently leads the 49ers in total receiving yards with 164 yards. During his time at Florida, he led the team in receptions (65), receiving yards (965) and receiving yards per game (80.4).

