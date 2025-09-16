Week 2 Power Rankings: Bucs Up, Dolphins and Jags Down

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled out the late victory on Monday Night to reach 2-0 on the season, and nearly climbed into the top five of the Week 2 power rankings as a result.

The other two Florida teams saw the opposite happen. Late game collapses by both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins mean both teams fall further than last week, and are in the bottom fourth of the league.

The Detroit Lions are the biggest risers of Week 2 following their throttling of the Chicago Bears. The Denver Broncos were the biggest fallers, moving down 12 spaces after their last-second loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Buffalo Bills (2-0)

Last Week: 30-10 win at New York Jets

James Cook is picking up right where he left off last season. The running back finished last season with 16 rushing touchdowns, and already has three this season after rushing for two against the Jets. Cook went for 132 yards on just 21 carries.

Up Next: vs. Miami Dolphins, Thursday, 8:15 p.m.

2. Green Bay Packers (2-0)

Last Week: 27-18 win vs Washington Commanders

The Packers offense defined efficiency despite the short week. Thursday night’s game saw Green Bay average 6.4 yards per play, led by tight end Tucker Kraft, who turned six catches into 124 yards. Kraft also grabbed one of quarterback Jordan Love’s two touchdown passes, with the other going to wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

Up Next: at Cleveland Browns, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

3. Baltimore Ravens (1-1)

Last Week: 41-17 win vs Cleveland Browns

After surrendering a big lead in Week 1, the Ravens went for the throat in Week 2. Entering the fourth quarter up just 10 points, Baltimore scored three touchdowns to put the game away. All three phases of the game were controlled by the Ravens, with quarterback Lamar Jackson throwing four touchdowns, the special teams coming up with a blocked punt, and the defense forcing two second-half turnovers. Cornerback Nate Wiggins picked off Browns quarterback Joe Flacco in the third quarter, and linebacker Roquan Smith returned a fumble for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Up Next: vs. Detroit Lions, Monday, 8:15 p.m.

4. Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)

Last Week: 20-17 win at Kansas City Chiefs

The Super Bowl rematch finished with the same result. It was the Philly defense that stole the show, with safety Andrew Mukuba ending a Chiefs drive in the red zone when he picked off quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Eagles offense could not get much going yardage-wise, but was able to score twice behind rushing touchdowns by running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Up Next: vs Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

5. Los Angeles Chargers (2-0)

Last Week: 20-9 win at Las Vegas Raiders

An interception on the first play from scrimmage by linebacker Daiyan Henley set the tone for the game, and the Chargers never looked back. They picked off Raiders quarterback Geno Smith three times. The one thing that went wrong for the Chargers was their ground game, with running backs Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton combining for 52 yards rushing.

Up Next: vs. Denver Broncos, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

Last Week: 20-19 win at Houston Texans

It was a gritty performance from the Bucs in the Monday Night comeback victory. The defense, which had played well all night, gave up a touchdown after a big punt return from the Texans. The offense had 2:10 to score, and quarterback Baker Mayfield delivered. He marched Tampa Bay right down the field, doing it with both his arms and legs. Running back Rachaad White finished off the game-winning drive with a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

Up Next: vs. New York Jets, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

7. Detroit Lions (1-1)

Last Week: 52-21 win vs Chicago Bears

Maybe the Packers defense is just that good. A week after being held to just 13 points, the Lions exploded for 52. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught four touchdowns as Detroit ruined the homecoming of Bears coach Ben Johnson. The Lions offense put up 511 total yards, and only punted three times during the game.

Up Next: at Baltimore Ravens, Monday, 8:15 p.m.

8. San Francisco 49ers (2-0)

Last Week: 26-21 win at New Orleans Saints

Despite being out a starting quarterback, wide receiver, and tight end, the 49ers found a way to win. Quarterback Mac Jones stepped up, throwing for 279 yards and three touchdowns. Jones connected with eight different pass catchers, but focused on running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receivers Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall. These three combined for 15 catches, 197 yards, and two touchdowns.

Up Next: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

9. Los Angeles Rams (2-0)

Last Week: 33-19 win at Tennessee Titans

Coach Sean McVay said pre-game that he wanted to find a way to get wide receiver Davante Adams more involved, and backed it up with the play calling. Adams saw 13 targets, turning out six catches for 106 yards and a touchdown. The defense brought the pressure to rookie quarterback Cam Ward, sacking him five times. Linebacker Byron Young forced a fumble with a strip sack, one of his two sacks in the game.

Up Next: at Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

10. Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

Last Week: 40-37 win vs New York Giants

Brandon Aubrey played the hero in Dallas. The kicker went four for four on field goals, including a 64-yard boot to send the game to overtime, and the game-winner in overtime from 46 yards. The defense for the Cowboys left a lot to be desired throughout the game, but showed up when it mattered most. Safety Donovan Wilson intercepted the Giants last gasp effort in overtime, setting the stage for Aubrey’s winning kick.

Up Next: at Chicago Bears, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

11. Indianapolis Colts (2-0)

Last Week: 29-28 win vs Denver Broncos

Is Daniel Jones actually a good quarterback? After spending six years as the laughing stock of the NFL with the Giants, Jones has come out with something to prove with the Colts. Week 1, he shined, but that was against a banged-up Dolphins secondary. This week was the real test, and Jones passed it with flying colors. Against a Broncos defense that was elite last season, Jones threw for 316 yards and a touchdown, as well as rushing for another score. He also engineered the nine-play drive that got the Colts into field goal range (with the help of a questionable penalty against Denver), where kicker Spencer Shrader was able to give the Colts the victory.

Up Next: at Tennessee Titans, Sunday, 1 p.m.

12. Washington Commanders (1-1)

Last Week: 27-18 loss at Green Bay Packers

The Commanders could not establish the run against this Packers defense. They rushed for 51 yards as a team, and, to make matters worse, lost running back Austin Ekeler for the rest of the season after he tore his Achilles tendon. The one silver lining is that the Packers defense has looked phenomenal this season. A bounce back next week should be expected for the Washington offense.

Up Next: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, 1 p.m.

13. Arizona Cardinals (2-0)

Last Week: 27-22 win vs Carolina Panthers

This game was not as close as the score suggested. The Cardinals came out firing on the defensive side of the ball. Linebacker Zaven Collins scooped up a fumble on the Panthers first drive and ended up in the endzone, and linebacker Baron Browning picked off quarterback Bryce Young to end the Panthers second drive. The defense slowed down in the fourth quarter, giving up two scores on extended drives. Getting four quarters of good play out of the defense will allow the Cardinals to take the next step.

Up Next: at San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

14. Seattle Seahawks (1-1)

Last Week: 31-17 win vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Despite the win, there are questions about what is going on in the Seattle backfield. Running back Zach Charbonnet received more touches than fellow running back Kenneth Walker III for the second consecutive week, with very negative results. Charbonnet turned his 15 carries into 10 yards, while Walker turned his 13 carries into 105 yards and a touchdown. It will be interesting to see how the coaching staff adjusts to the efficiency of Walker.

Up Next: vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

15. Atlanta Falcons (1-1)

Last Week: 22-6 win at Minnesota Vikings

The Falcons defense absolutely stifled everything the Vikings tried to do. They held Minnesota below 200 yards of offense and forced three turnovers. On offense, running back Bijan Robinson had a dominant day on the ground. He went for 143 yards, more rushing yards by himself than the Vikings had as a team.

Up Next: at Carolina Panthers, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

16. New England Patriots (1-1)

Last Week: 33-27 win at Miami Dolphins

While it looked like special teams was going to cost the Patriots the win, it ended up securing it for them. Kicker Andy Borregales missed two extra points, and wide receiver Malik Washington returned a punt for a touchdown for the Dolphins. The saving grace was running back Antonio Gibson returning the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown. Defensive end Milton Williams was able to sack quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on fourth down to end the Dolphins last drive and secure the win for the Patriots.

Up Next: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1)

Last Week: 31-17 loss vs Seattle Seahawks

While neither side of the ball played particularly well, cornerback Jalen Ramsey continues to make his presence felt on defense. After the pass breakup on the last play for the Jets last week, Ramsey recorded an interception off quarterback Sam Darnold this week. A special teams blunder was the nail in the coffin for the Steelers this week, as rookie running back Kaleb Johnson watched the kickoff go past him into the endzone, and the Seahawks pounced on the ball for a touchdown.

Up Next: at New England Patriots, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

18. Kansas City Chiefs (0-2)

Last Week: 20-17 loss vs Philadelphia Eagles

The defense came to play, holding the Eagles to 216 yards for the game. The problem was that the offense could not get any momentum. Tight end Travis Kelce played well, as did wide receivers Tyquan Thornton and Hollywood Brown. The unfortunate thing is that no one beyond that could contribute. Getting more players back healthy, namely Xavier Worthy, who is expected back next week, should allow the offense to keep pace with the defense.

Up Next: at New York Giants, Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

19. Denver Broncos (1-1)

Last Week: 29-28 loss at Indianapolis Colts

While quarterback Bo Nix and the offense looked good, two big names struggled to get involved. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton finished with just one catch on four targets, while tight end Evan Engram had one catch on two targets. With the two focal points of the offense shut down, wide receiver Troy Franklin stepped up, recording eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Up Next: at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

20. Cincinnati Bengals (2-0)

Last Week: 31-27 win vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Why is a 2-0 team this far down in the power rankings? How about an injured starting quarterback. Joe Burrow is expected to miss around three months after surgery for turf toe, meaning the Bengals will be turning to Jake Browning for the foreseeable future. Browning did enough to get the win against the Jaguars, but it would be unrealistic to expect him to carry this roster to victory. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will be doing everything he can to help, finishing this week with 14 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown.

Up Next: at Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

21. Minnesota Vikings (1-1)

Last Week: 22-6 loss vs Atlanta Falcons

It looked like the wheels fell off for J.J. McCarthy. The Viking quarterback threw two interceptions and did not lead a touchdown drive all game. He did not get any help from the offensive line or the running game. McCarthy was sacked six times, and running backs Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason combined for 53 yards rushing. McCarthy is going to miss next week with an ankle sprain.

Up Next: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

22. Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: 20-9 loss vs Los Angeles Chargers

While the Raiders defense was able to do a good job containing the Chargers, with defensive tackle Jonah Laulu leading the way with two sacks, the offense could not get anything going. First-round pick running back Ashton Jeanty finished below 50 yards rushing again, and tight end Brock Bowers was only able to bring in 38 yards receiving. The offense looked like it took a step under new quarterback Geno Smith last week, but all of that momentum was lost this week.

Up Next: at Washington Commanders, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

23. New York Giants (0-2)

Last Week: 40-37 loss at Dallas Cowboys

Quarterback Russell Wilson silenced a lot of critics with his play on Sunday. He threw for a career-high 450 yards, as well as three touchdowns. Wide receivers Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson were on the receiving end of a majority of Wilson’s bombs, combining for 17 catches for 309 yards and all three of his touchdowns. Linebacker Brian Burns got home for another sack this week, giving him three on the season.

Up Next: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)

Last Week: 31-27 loss at Cincinnati Bengals

Brian Thomas Jr. appears to have forgotten how to catch a football. The wide receiver had 12 targets and brought in only four of them. Coach Liam Coen said Thomas was dealing with a wrist injury entering the game. On the other side of the ball, rookie wide receiver/cornerback hybrid Travis Hunter got his first extended look on defense and was flagged for a costly pass interference. It was an all-around bad day for the Jaguars as they lost to the Jake Browning-led Bengals down the stretch.

Up Next: vs. Houston Texans, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

25. Chicago Bears (0-2)

Last Week: 52-21 loss at Detroit Lions

Not much went right in the Bears 31-point loss, but wide receiver Rome Odunze was a bright spot. The second-year pass-catcher had seven catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Your team has very little chance to win if it gives up 52 points, and the Bears need to figure out their defense going forward.

Up Next: vs. Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

26. New York Jets (0-2)

Last Week: 30-10 loss vs Buffalo Bills

Quarterback Justin Fields left the game early with a concussion, and the offense looked better after he left. Backup Tyrod Taylor was able to lead a touchdown drive, but it was too little too late for the Jets, who had no answer for quarterback Josh Allen and running back James Cook for the Bills.

Up Next: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

27. Houston Texans

Last Week: 20-19 loss vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It was another low-scoring affair as the Houston offense struggled to find its rhythm. Wide receiver Nico Collins caught only three of his nine targets, and the running game lacks explosiveness. Nick Chubb led the backfield at running back with 12 carries for 43 yards, but it is clear that the Texans miss injured running back Joe Mixon.

Up Next: at Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

28. Tennessee Titans (0-2)

Last Week: 33-19 loss vs Los Angeles Rams

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward had one of the highlights of the weekend as he ran for his life before delivering a touchdown strike to fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor, the wide receiver. That was one of the only positive plays for Ward. He finished with 175 yards passing, but did receive some help from the ground game, with running back Tony Pollard going for 92 yards on the ground.

Up Next: vs. Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

29. New Orleans Saints (0-2)

Last Week: 26-21 loss vs San Francisco 49ers

The Saints offense looked much better this week, with quarterback Spencer Rattler showing why he earned the starting job. Running back Alvin Kamara added 99 yards on the ground and 21 more through the air. The defense was the letdown, allowing a team full of backups in San Francisco to get whatever it wanted.

Up Next: at Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

30. Cleveland Browns (0-2)

Last Week: 41-17 loss at Baltimore Ravens

To say something positive about how Cleveland played you have to look to the very end of the game. Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel connected with rookie running back Dylan Sampson for both players’ first career touchdowns.

Up Next: vs. Green Bay Packers, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

31. Miami Dolphins (0-2)

Last Week: 33-27 loss vs New England Patriots

The offense had the bounce back that was projected. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns, and got all three of his favorite targets involved. Running back De’Von Achane and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined for 19 catches for 269 yards and both of Tagovailoa’s touchdowns. The defense disappointed, allowing the Patriots to score 33 points.

Up Next: at Buffalo Bills, Thursday, 8:15 p.m.

32. Carolina Panthers (0-2)

Last Week: 27-22 loss at Arizona Cardinals

The bright spot for the Panthers was how they bounced back. Turnovers on the first two drives set the Panthers behind the eight ball, but quarterback Bryce Young led the charge back, ending the game with 328 yards passing and three touchdowns. On defense, linebacker D.J. Wonnum picked off Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Up Next: vs. Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

