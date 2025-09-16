Gators Defense Highlights Rare Positive vs. LSU

There were not a lot of positives for the Florida Gators in their 20-10 loss to LSU offensively Saturday, but the defensive side of the ball showed traces of the elite team this squad was supposed to be at the beginning of the season.

Florida’s defense really only allowed 10 points to Heisman Trophy candidate Garrett Nussmeier and the LSU offense. Florida’s offense handed the Tigers the other 10. Quarterback DJ Lagway threw an interception just before halftime, putting LSU into field goal range and allowing a 13-10 score in favor of the home team at the break. He then threw a pick-six to start the third quarter, extending the game to 20-10.

Through three weeks, the Florida defense has only allowed two total touchdowns, yet the Gators enter Week 4 with two losses. At the very least, that tells the defense is not the problem.

“To start the game with three three-and-outs and only allow 10 first downs, in general, really impressive tape,” said coach Billy Napier.

Sophomore middle linebacker Myles Graham has been the brightest spot on the team. Graham had four tackles, including a tackle for loss, and two pass breakups in the loss on Saturday. The performances have Florida ranked No. 23 in rushing defense and No. 28 in overall defense. This is mostly without star defensive lineman Caleb Banks, who accounted for 4.5 sacks and 7 tackles for loss in 2024. He made his season debut against LSU, but could not finish the game. It looks like he may be out for another period of time.

Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts whipped the team into shape during the win streak to end the 2024 season. In four straight wins, the Gators didn’t allow more than 17 points and have carried the momentum into this season.

It’s one of the only things that gives some hope for the rest of the season for the Gators. With two early losses, the Gators have little to no room for error the rest of the year. Maybe if the offense can turn it on soon, the defense will prove enough to turn Florida’s season around.

The Gators play next against No. 4 Miami in Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.

