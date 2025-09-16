How Carson Beck and DJ Lagway Rank Against Each Other

Heading into the 2025 season, quarterback DJ Lagway was compared to former Florida Gators superstar Tim Tebow. But, ever since the season started, it’s been a slow fall from grace from a potential Heisman quarterback to throwing 5 interceptions in the LSU game this past Saturday.

Florida fans dread the next game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium, especially since their opponent’s quarterback seems to be Lagway’s greatest foil.

With 5 seasons at the University of Georgia under his belt, Carson Beck is now at Miami, so this environment and type of competition are not new. Beck is also seen as the more experienced and consistent quarterback with a stronger offense at Miami, making him a better short-term option for the Hurricanes team looking to reassert its dominance on the national stage.

Meanwhile, Lagway offers higher upside and is a potential long-term build-around player for Florida. Yet, he carries more risk due to turnovers and a less experienced situation.

The clearest example between the two is their respective performances against USF. Miami triumphed, 49-12, over South Florida. Beck threw for 812 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. He completed 78% of his passes. Beck’s favorite wide receiver Malachi Toney recorded 18 catches for 228 yards and four scores.

Lagway recovered from a long doctor’s note of multiple injuries: hamstring, core muscle, shoulder, and calf. This offseason, he had surgery for a core muscle injury, a shoulder problem and a strained calf.

Beck previously had a UCL tear in his throwing elbow. It required season-ending surgery in December 2024 while he was still at Georgia.

For both players, the lingering effects of injuries can impact their development, performance, and long-term career prospects. Mentally, Lagway needs to go into the game clearheaded to leave the LSU and USF game in the past.

“I’ve never had a performance like that in my life, so it’s just really hard to process it,” Lagway said.

Beck showed an impressive following in Cam Ward’s footsteps as a reactive and good asset to the Hurricanes.

Florida struggled on offense in that game too, including multiple failed trips inside the red zone that ended up having a big impact on the final score of the game. The Hurricanes’ defense will likely try to capitalize on any of Lagway’s mistakes.

Lagway is heading into his second true road game against No. 4 Miami, and the atmosphere at Hard Rock Stadium will yet again test the Gators. With the spotlight from College GameDay squarely on the game, Florida’s success will be dependent on how both quarterbacks perform.

Category: College Football, Gators Football, Miami Hurricanes, SEC