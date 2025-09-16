Gators Assistant Coach Jabbar Juluke Suspended Three Games

The University of Florida and SEC came together Tuesday and agreed to suspend Gators associate coach and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke three games for his involvement during pregame of the LSU game last Saturday.

Players and staff repeatedly broke up multiple pregame scuffles before Florida’s 20-10 loss. While neither the SEC nor UF has specified the exact reason for the suspension, Juluke mentioned an altercation with an LSU player in his statement.

“I, first, would like to apologize to both Florida and LSU universities, their teams, staff and fans. I also sincerely apologize to the young athlete and his family,” the statement read. “On Saturday, I reacted in a manner I’m not proud of. There’s no excuse for my behavior and I take full responsibility for my actions. In this game, emotional situations occur and bad reactions happen.

“I regret my reaction and commit to using this moment to strengthen my emotional intelligence. I know more is expected of us as coaches, and I commit to living up to that expectation.

“I believe growth is in ownership and learning from the good and the bad. I intend to use this situation as a teachable moment, not only for myself, but for those I impact. Again, I offer my sincerest apologies to both institutions and the staffs and families involved.”

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey gave word on the suspension in a separate statement Tuesday night.

“Jabbar Juluke’s conduct during the pregame altercation reflects behavior that is unacceptable and not aligned with the standards of the Southeastern Conference,” Sankey said. “Coaches are expected to be leaders and to de-escalate tense situations, and that did not happen in this circumstance. This suspension is appropriate, and any future misconduct by Jabar Juluke will result in more severe disciplinary action.”

Along with Sankey, UF athletic director Scott Striklin and Gators coach Billy Napier each commented on the situation.

“Jabbar has consistently been an upstanding member of our staff, and I commend him for accepting responsibility in this situation,” Striklin said. “We will continue to support him as he works to meet the high standards we set for our program.”

Added Napier: “Coach Juluke’s actions prior to our game against LSU are not up to the standard of our program. Coach Juluke is a man of character and has taken full responsibility for his actions. I believe Coach Juluke will learn from this experience and be better for it.”

Juluke has led the running back room since he joined the Gators four years ago. This season, Florida has combined for 72 rushing attempts for 358 yards and one touchdown through three games this season. Sophomore Jadan Baugh leads the group with 37 carries for 243 yards and one touchdown.

After the game Saturday, Napier was asked about the pregame festivities but claimed to not have been on the field at the time of the altercation. He suggested that it could have had something to do with where the players were setup on the field.

“I wasn’t on the field. I think there was a discrepancy or a misunderstanding about who had the long field,” Napier said. “We were operating on the right part of the field, and I think there was some confusion about where each team needed to be, but our players were in the right in that regard in terms of where they were on the field.

“Now anything that happened after that, it was not representative of the team, we’re not condoning that. I think that was the issue, where the teams would be working pregame.”

