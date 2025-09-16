Worth Every Mile: Gators Fans Unite in New Orleans Despite LSU loss

NEW ORLEANS – Orange and blue radiated throughout New Orleans all weekend as thousands of Florida Gators football fans swamped Bourbon Street for Saturday’s battle against LSU.

Approximately 80 miles northwest of the city, the Gators football fell to 1-2 following a 20-10 loss to LSU, but that doesn’t take away from the memories and landscape that fans created on Bourbon Street.

Recognized for its nightlife, music and cultural heritage, Bourbon Street is considered one of the most famous streets in the United States. Located in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Bourbon Street is a popular tourism spot that opposing fans of all sports teams love to visit.

Despite the loss, Saturday was no different, as Florida fans showed up and showed out in the French Quarter.

“Every time a regional sports team has a home game, Bourbon Street is packed with fans from all around the country,” said Jessica Broder, a senior at Tulane University. “Bourbon Street always promises a fun time, and I’ve never seen more visitors from another school than the Gator fans this weekend.”

Fans of every sport travel to watch their favorite teams play, but Gators fans take it to the next level when they play longtime rival LSU in Baton Rouge. Of the countless Gators fans in New Orleans, many road-tripped Friday from Gainesville to New Orleans courtesy of the fraternities and sororities at UF.

Various fraternities and sororities at UF rented coach buses to transport fans to and from New Orleans. At approximately 5:30 a.m. Friday, over a dozen buses each carrying 40 to 50 people began the eight-hour drive to New Orleans.

“We chartered five buses carrying over 200 people to go to Louisiana to cheer on our football team in one of their biggest matchups of the season,” said Andrew Greenbaum, vice president of the Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity at UF. “The rivalry between Florida and LSU has almost 90 years of history, and it’s amazing that numerous fraternities planned this road trip to support the team and enjoy the city of New Orleans.”

Bourbon Street is a lively environment that is great for college students and adults who like to party and immerse themselves in different cultures. It’s home to many bars and jazz clubs that represent its musical and lively atmosphere. The energy last week made Florida look like the home team as Gators fans mobbed the street in masses.

While some students went to Death Valley to watch the game live, a majority of fans roamed around Bourbon Street and packed out its many bars. Everywhere you turned, there were fans repping Gators gear from all different eras.

The history between these two programs on the turf dates back to 1937 and is a matchup that Gators fans always highlight on their schedule. The scenes on Bourbon Street throughout the weekend were a snapshot of the loyalty and passion that Gator fans have for their athletics, and there aren’t many schools that possess commitment and determination like Florida.

“Although we couldn’t squeeze out a win, the lively environment that Gators fans created on Bourbon Street was worth the road trip,” said Noah Shapiro, a junior at the University of Florida. “But now the focus has shifted to Saturday’s matchup against Miami, which is a must-win game.”

