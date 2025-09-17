De’Von Achane Leads Week 3 Must-Start on Florida Fantasy Forecast

De’Von Achane is looking like a top-five running back for fantasy football right now. He scored 26.2 fantasy points last week, and sits as the running back five overall through two weeks. The question is whether he can repeat it against the Buffalo Bills defense.

Travis Etienne Jr. watched his points go down, even after the Jacksonville Jaguars traded away fellow running back Tank Bigsby. Is he still a must-start for Week 3?

Running Backs

Must-start

The Bills defense had a real bounce back in Week 2 against the run. It held New York Jets running back Breece Hall to just 5.8 fantasy points, which raises some concerns for Achane potential production. Even with that, he is still a must-start. Achane is going to get touches, and showed in Week 1 that even if the game script goes against the running game, he is going to get the ball.

Bucky Irving also falls into the must-start category. The Buccaneers are heavy favorites against the Jets, so the running back will see plenty of work. Irving increased his production from Week 1 and that was without scoring a touchdown. If Irving gets into the end zone, he will be a top-10 fantasy performer on the week.

Can-start

Despite scoring less fantasy points than he did in Week 1, Travis Etienne Jr. should still be in your lineup for Week 3. The Jaguars face a Houston Texans defense that allowed both Bucky Irving and Rachaad White to have productive games last week, and Etienne should have no problem reaching double-digit fantasy points.

Because of the struggles by the Texans defense to defend running backs, Bhayshul Tuten is also playable this week. The running back two on the Jaguars saw 25% of the snaps in Week 2 after playing only 6% in Week 1. This increase sets the stage for another productive game in Week 3.

Emergency only

Rachaad White had a productive Week 2, scoring 14.6 fantasy points. He remains in the emergency start section because it was touchdown dependent. If White does not score with just nine-seconds left against the Texans, he finishes with just 8.4 points. If injuries force open your FLEX spot, White is a player who could fill the void, but you should not be forcing him into your lineups this week.

Quarterback

Must-start

Baker Mayfield sits as the seventh-ranked quarterback in fantasy points. His rushing upside keeps him as a relevant fantasy player, even when his passing options are shut down. This week he faces the Jets, who allowed just 11.8 points to Bills quarterback Josh Allen last week. It is important to note Allen missed a portion of the game with a nose injury. Mayfield will continue to be a must start regardless of matchup for the foreseeable future.

Can-start

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence enters the can-start category after a big game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. While the Bengals are not known for having a strong defense, Lawrence was able to perform while his top targets were plagued by drops. This week marks the first time you can start Lawrence and feel comfortable.

Wide Receiver

Must-start

To say Brian Thomas Jr. struggled in Week 2 would be an understatement. He is now averaging less than nine fantasy points per game. The bounce back is coming. Thomas is too talented to struggle for long, and this week against the Texans is the perfect spot for the Jaguars wide receiver to get back on track. If Thomas is healthy and playing, he should be in your lineup

Mike Evans was below what fantasy managers wanted last week as he was shadowed by Derek Stingley Jr,, but now he gets a matchup with the Jets. They did a good job last week against the Bills, but struggled to slow down the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. Evans goes hand-in-hand with Mayfield this week, and the Buccaneers wide receiver is a must-start because of that.

Both Dolphins wide receivers fall into the must-start category this week. The Dolphins offense may not find much success, but they will be trailing and throwing the football. Week 2 showed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can support both Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Whichever player gets into the end zone will have the better week, but both should be in your lineups this week.

Can-start

The draft capital fantasy players used on Travis Hunter means you are still playing him if you drafted him. He has been under 10 points in both of his games, and the wide receiver for the Jaguars was under 60% snap count in Week 2. If he continues to struggle, fantasy players will be forced to put him on the bench.

The other Buccaneers wide receiver is only listed as a can-start this week because of how well the Jets defense played against the pass last week. Emeka Egbuka is still a great player, but this is not his best matchup. That does not mean he should be on the bench, but do not expect anything above 12 fantasy points this week for Egbuka.

Emergency only

Last week Dyami Brown fell into this category. The Jaguars wide receiver finished with 17.6 fantasy points, and is now leading his team in points. Brown once again falls into the emergency category as he is looking like the most reliable target for Trevor Lawrence.

Tight End

If you can help it, do not play a Florida team’s tight end. Brenton Strange of the Jaguars was a real let down last week, and the only other real option would be Cade Otton of the Buccaneers. Neither play has a favorable matchup, and should remain on your bench, or on waivers.

