Gators Gymnastics Announces 2026 Season Schedule

After a disappointing ending to last season in the NCAA Championship Semifinals, Gators gymnastics looks to bounce back with another top-performing year. In preparation for the upcoming season, Florida released its schedule.

For the fifth year in a row, Florida will open its season with a quad meet at home. North Carolina, Temple and West Virginia make the trip to Gainesville Jan. 9 for a 6:45 p.m. start.

The Tar Heels, who ended last season ranked 24th, and Florida have a storied history. The Gators lead the series 23-1, and the two last met in 2017. While the Gators have only faced Temple once before (2003), they last saw the Mountaineers of West Virginia last season in a tri-meet with Utah. Florida walked out of Morgantown with a win over both squads.

The Gators stay at home the next weekend to begin SEC competition. Alabama faces Florida Jan. 16 after UF won in the four meetings last year. Florida attended the Tuscaloosa Regional, where both squads advanced and lost in the NCAA Semifinals.

Then, the Gators will head to Auburn on Jan. 23 for the first road meet of the season before facing Arkansas at home on Jan. 30. On Feb. 6, Missouri hosts Florida after a record-breaking third-place finish in the NCAA Championship Finals last season.

The defending national champion Oklahoma Sooners come to town on Feb. 13. This will likely be the annual Link to Pink meet, but that has yet to be announced. The Gators lost in this matchup last year due to several injuries during the competition. Florida is on a three-meet losing streak to the Sooners, but it has an 11-1 home record in the series.

The team hits the road for the two weeks after. First, it’ll visit Georgia on Feb. 20. The GymDogs are working to improve each year with co-head coach Cécile Canqueteau-Landi, Simone Biles’s former coach, behind the wheel. Then, Florida takes a break from SEC competition on Feb. 27 with a head-to-head meet with Texas Christian University.

LSU comes to Gainesville for a thrilling rivalry meet on Sunday, March 8, in what will likely be senior night. The Tigers shockingly ended their push for back-to-back championships in the NCAA Semifinals. Florida sits at 78-46 in the series with four straight losses.

The Gators wrap up regular-season action at Kentucky on Feb. 13.

The Southeastern Conference Championships will be held on March 21, but a location has yet to be announced. All nine SEC programs will reportedly be included in the meet this year after Arkansas was excluded as the nine seed despite beating both Florida and LSU during the 2025 regular season.

Regionals begin April 1, and the NCAA Championship will start April 16 in Fort Worth, Texas. The national champion will be crowned April 18.

