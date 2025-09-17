Gators Soccer Looks to Rebound Against No. 20 Oklahoma

The Gators women’s soccer team looks to snap a two-game skid Thursday against No. 20 Oklahoma . Florida hits the road for the first time since August, as the Gators head to Norman for their second SEC contest of the season.

Last week, both Florida (4-0, 0-1 SEC) and Oklahoma (7-1-1, 0-1)dropped their first conference matches. The Gators’ comeback attempt came up short in a 3-2 loss to No. 10 Arkansas. Oklahoma took its first loss of the season Friday night against Kentucky, 2-1.

The Gators wrapped up non-conference play with a 4-3 record after triumphs against Towson, North Florida, Maryland and Florida Gulf Coast. Oklahoma went unbeaten through non-conference play, headlined by a rivalry win against Oklahoma State.

After only scoring 13 goals last season, the Gators have already put 17 goals on the board through eight games. Coach Samantha Bohon continues to look to chase the Gators’ first outright winning season since 2019.

Four of the Gators’ top seven scorers this season are freshmen (all with two goals). Penn State transfer Addy Hess’s five assists leads UF.

This matchup will mark the Gators’ second in a series of three consecutive ranked opponents to start SEC competition. The Gators have already seen losses this season to two-ranked opponents, No. 7 FSU and Arkansas. These games will be crucial to qualify for the NCAA tournament, something the Gators have not done since 2019.

Oklahoma is searching for its third consecutive win in the series, which its leads 2-1. Florida won the inaugural meeting in the series before Oklahoma won the next two contests, including a 1-0 triumph last season in Gainesville.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at John Crain Field and can be caught live on the SEC Network.

Category: Gator Sports, Gators Soccer