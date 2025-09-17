Gators Swing Into Second: Runner-Up Finish at Inverness Invitational

The No. 10 Florida women’s golf team held the lead, swung through the leaderboard and battled every hole at the Inverness Intercollegiate. But in the end, No. 18 Ohio State took the crown. Even then, the Gators still flexed their depth, finishing runner-up with five players in the top 21.

Florida wrapped up Monday with a two-shot cushion, striding into the final day in the lead. Four Gators sat comfortably in the top 24. Graduate transfer student Megan Propeck held third place in a tie at the end of the day. Her even-par 71 in round two was the third-lowest score on the greens. Propeck also sunk six birdies, tying her for second most in the event through both rounds.

Junior Paula Francisco finished two shots behind Propeck and tied for fourth. Francisco carded back-to-back rounds of 73 and 74, both 2 over par. Addison Klonowski matched her steady play, tying for 20th after cutting three strokes from her first round. Klonowski ended the second round with a score of 75 (4-over).

Siuue Wu made her collegiate debut and tied with Klonowski for 20th. The sophomore bounced back in style, turning a rough 80 (9-over) in Round 1 to a 73 (2-over.) Inès Archer rounded out Florida’s six-player lineup, finishing in a tie for 32nd.

With the final putt Tuesday, Florida walked away as the runner-up, powered by five Gators landing in the top 21. Florida carried a two-shot lead into the final round but couldn’t hold off Ohio State, as the Buckeyes slipped past by three shots to claim the tournament title.

Propeck and Klonowski tied for eighth. Klonowski had both a bogey-free back nine and a 3-under stretch across her last 11 holes, tying her for the second-lowest round of the week with a score of 69. The sophomore notched her 12th career top-25 finish in just 13 tournaments.

https://twitter.com/GatorsGolf/status/1968044317009908186

Wu was the second Gator to shoot even or better in the second round on Tuesday’s play. She had a 3-under bogey-free back nine and finished tied for 16th.

Freshman Katelyn Huber and Archer shot their best rounds of the week. Huber tied for 21st at 2-over par with a 73. Archer carded a 74 (4-over) to finish tied for 30th.

The Gators’ fall slate continues Oct. 6 at the OU Intercollegiate at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas.

