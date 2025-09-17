Meet Carson Beck (Again): Miami QB Faces Gators Once More

Florida heads into a major in-state rivalry on Saturday night against No. 4 Miami at Hard Rock Stadium. The game will be under the bright lights in primetime with College GameDay on hand, setting the stage for one of the biggest showdowns of the season.

The Hurricanes are led by Carson Beck, a sixth-year senior quarterback who transferred from Georgia with championship pedigree.

Beck is a Jacksonville native who made his name at Mandarin High School. He was Florida’s Mr. Football in 2018 after throwing five touchdowns in a state championship win. Beck originally committed to Alabama before choosing Georgia, where he spent three seasons as a backup and collected two national title rings behind Stetson Bennett.

When Beck finally earned the starting job in 2023, he led Georgia to a 12-1 season while throwing for 3,941 yards and 28 total touchdowns to earn Second-Team All-SEC honors. In 2024, he put up another strong year with 3,485 passing yards and 28 touchdowns, though turnover issues plagued him at times.

His season ended in the SEC championship game when he suffered a UCL tear. Beck emerged from his Georgia career with a 24-3 record as a starter with nearly 8,000 passing yards and close to 60 total touchdowns.

After surgery, Beck initially declared for the NFL Draft before changing his mind and entering the transfer portal. The decision brought him back to his home state and kept him a familiar rival of the Gators, trading Georgia red for Miami orange and green.

The Hurricanes wasted no time adding him, after losing star quarterback Cam Ward to the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. With Beck’s size, arm strength and years of big-game experience, he gives Miami a steady veteran presence as it pushes for the College Football Playoff.

After an up-and-down 2024 season that ended with his injury, he has thrown for 812 yards and seven touchdowns while completing more than 78 percent of his passes in 2025. In a blowout win over Bethune-Cookman, he set a Miami record with 15 straight completions. Beck’s early efficiency and strong play have helped the Hurricanes climb into the top-five rankings nationally and put his name back in the mix as a top NFL Draft prospect.

Head coach Billy Napier praised Beck this week, saying, “Carson is one of the better QBs in the country, he’s played a ton of football and you can tell the guy has good football intelligence.”

Florida has seen Beck before, with mixed results. In 2023, he carved up the Gators for 315 yards and two touchdowns in a big win. Last year, Florida intercepted him three times, but he still threw for more than 300 yards and two touchdowns as Georgia pulled out a 34-20 victory. Saturday will mark Beck’s third career start against the Gators, but his first time doing so in Miami colors.

Napier said that Beck is “an elite quarterback” and knows disrupting his rhythm is the only way to keep him in check.

Beck’s biggest flaw has been his aggressiveness, which led to interceptions at Georgia and could again if Florida forces the issue. Just like last year’s meeting, turnovers remain key. The Gators need to take advantage of any mistakes to give their struggling offense short fields and a chance to flip momentum. If Beck settles in, Miami’s offense can pile up points in a hurry.

For Florida, the challenge is clear: contain Carson Beck, or risk another long night against one of college football’s most polished quarterbacks.

