Scouting Miami: Hurricanes Out for Blood vs. Gators

Florida and Miami — a rivalry for the ages.

In Saturday’s battle of two programs that hate each other, both are out for blood in Miami Gardens, and the Gators’ 1-2 record does not diminish the ramifications of the prime-time clash.

The No. 4 Hurricanes are 3-0 after a close 27-24 win over Notre Dame and blowouts against Bethune-Cookman (45-3) and South Florida (49-12). Entering the weekend, Miami trails 27-30 in the all-time series after last year’s 41-17 win over the Gators in Gainesville.

A familiar face sits at quarterback: Carson Beck. The Gators got a good look at the Georgia transfer last year, allowing him to throw for 309 yards and two touchdowns but forcing three interceptions in the Bulldogs’ 34-20 win.

In his first season at Miami, Beck has thrown seven touchdowns, two interceptions, 812 yards and has posted a 79.3% completion rate.

Protecting the Jacksonville native is one of the nation’s top offensive lines.

Standing at 6-foot-9, senior Markel Bell is steady at left tackle, earning an Offensive Player of the Game honor for his performance against USF. Redshirt senior and TCU transfer James Brockermeyer plays at center, with senior Anez Cooper to his right at guard and junior Francis Mauigoa at tackle. Redshirt junior Matt McCoy and sophomore Samson Okunlola rotate at left guard.

This force has allowed just four sacks through the first three games. The Hurricanes also average 179 rush yards per game, thanks in part to the men up front leading an offense that has converted 78 first downs (ranked 18th in the NCAA).

Leading the Canes with 228 receiving yards is freshman Malachi Toney, son of former Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins wide receiver Antonio Brown. In his first career game against Notre Dame, the wide receiver broke out with a team-high 82 receiving yards and one touchdown on six receptions. He has also returned four punts for a total of 29 yards, earning a Special Teams Player of the Game recognition after USF.

Sixth-year wide receiver CJ Daniels has added three touchdowns and 175 yards in his first season at Miami after transferring from LSU.

Another freshman with a breakout moment this season against USF was freshman wide receiver Joshua Moore, who recorded 61 yards and two touchdowns on just three receptions to earn Offensive Player of the Game. Senior wide receiver Keelan Marion has contributed 117 yards on 10 catches this year, and fellow senior Tony Johnson has 84 yards on just three receptions with a long of 51.

In the running game, junior Mark Fletcher Jr. leads the Canes with 272 yards on 42 carries, along with four rushing touchdowns.

CharMar Brown, redshirt sophomore running back and North Dakota State transfer, has recorded 126 yards on 31 carries, while freshman Girard Pringle Jr. has 48 rush yards on seven carries, with both scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

On the other side of the ball, Miami will try to put a stop to everything Billy Napier draws up for DJ Lagway and his offense.

The Canes defense ranks eighth in fumble recovers (3), 15th in rushing yards per game (75), while opposing offenses have a 32 percent third-down conversion rate.

The Defensive Players of the Game against USF were linemen Rueben Bain Jr. and Ahmad Moten Sr. Bain, a junior, leads the team with 15 tackles and one-and-a-half sacks this season. He also recorded one interception off a batted ball against Notre Dame.

Moten, a redshirt junior, recorded four tackles against USF to bring his season total to nine. He also has one sack, which came against Notre Dame.

Sixth-year defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor leads the Canes with two sacks, in addition to his 13 total tackles. Fifth-year defensive back Jakobe Thomas and junior linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. each have 10 total tackles. Thomas also has one forced fumble and one recovery.

The leader in fumble recoveries is redshirt senior linebacker Chase Smith (2). Freshman defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald also has two interceptions in his young career.

Kickoff from Miami is at 7:30 p.m. on ABC and 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.

