Beyond the Field: DJ Lagway’s NIL Success

Star quarterback DJ Lagway has become the face of Gators Football. He first hit the field in the season opener against Miami in 2024 and started against Samford after Graham Mertz was on concussion watch, unable to return as starter.

After an impressive freshman season and an uncertain offseason, Lagway had high expectations heading into his sophomore year. Amid injury, Lagway was busy building his brand on and off the field.

Lagway quickly grabbed the nation’s attention as Florida QB1, securing NIL deals. His name and face backed with the Florida Gators brand has provided Lagway with big opportunities. Lagway is N0. 20 on the top 100 NIL valuations list with $2.2 million, according to On3.

He has become a Gainesville celebrity with his own “Lagway Burger” at DJ’s Cast Iron Burgers in Newberry, inked a deal with Lamborghini Orlando and partnered with Florida Victorious. Nationally, Lagway’s NIL portfolio includes deals with Gatorade, Jordan Brand, Beats by Dre and T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights campaign featuring Patrick Mahomes and Rob Gronkowski.

On top of his impressive resume, Lagway is the cover athlete for EA Sports College Football 26 Deluxe Edition video game. Most recently, he starred in a Chipotle commercial where national champion, Walter Clayton Jr., passed the torch to Lagway.

The NIL era in college is setting players like Lagway apart. Not only is he growing in popularity off the field, he is using his fame for good. Lagway started his own foundation, the DJ Lagway Foundation, that has donated $50,000 to UF Health and $100,000 to Florida Victorious to support NIL efforts of women’s athletic programs at UF.

Lagway’s philanthropic efforts and heart to give back highlights his character off the field.

“Football has given me so much, and NIL has opened doors I could never have imagined,” Lagway said. “Now I want to use those opportunities to pay it forward.”

DJ Lagway has brought hope back into the football program, but his performance over the last few games has been inconsistent. With five interceptions against LSU, fans wonder if he is surrendering to the pressure.

The NIL college era has provided many athletes with opportunities off the field. Lagway, specifically, has used the Gators logo to build his personal brand. He continues to use his platform to set an example for his teammates and others.

“He’s representing the university in a first-class manner, the way he has given back,” Gators coach Billy Napier said. “He’s not showing up with an attitude of, ‘I’m here to be served.’ He’s showing up with an attitude of, ‘I’m here to serve.’”

