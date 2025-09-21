Florida Gators Soccer Takes On Ranked South Carolina

Florida Gators soccer takes on the No. 15 South Carolina Gamecocks at home Sunday. The Gamecocks will be the third straight ranked opponent that the Gators have faced to begin conference play.

Florida looks to snap their three-game losing streak and get back on track, while the Gamecocks aim to extend their winning streak to three and solidify a spot at the top of the SEC standings.

Conference play has not been kind to the Gators as of late. They have lost their first two games of the season and their last six dating back to last year. The Gators have not finished a season with a winning record in conference play since 2019.

The Gamecocks on the other hand have placed in the top half of the SEC standings the last two seasons and have finished the last three seasons ranked. The Gamecocks have won their first two conference games and look to add another to their ledger as they compete for the SEC title.

Gators fans should keep an eye on freshman Kai Tsakiris. Tsakiris has a goal and an assist for the Gators since entering conference play. They should also look out for Madison Jones, who has two goals in the Gators’ last three games.

One player that the Gators have to look out for is sophomore Katie Shea Collins. Collins is coming off of a three goal performance in her last game against Ole Miss and has scored four in her last two games.

The Gators once dominated the series against South Carolina, having won 20 of their first 24 matchups. However, times have changed as since then the Gators are 2-10-2 against the Gamecocks. A Gators win would be their first against the Gamecocks since 2016.

