Gators Softball’s Taylor Shumaker Competes in Home Run Derby X

Florida Gators softball standout Taylor Shumaker continues to impress as she recently competed in Home Run Derby X.

Separate from MLB’s traditional Home Run Derby, Home Run Derby X features a 3 vs. 3 competition built around power hitting and defense. In these 30-minute games, each player gets two-and-a-half minute at-bats while the opposing team takes the field. Teams can earn both offensive (hitting home runs) and defensive points (making catches). The team with the most points advances to compete for the $200,000 cash prize.

Shumaker represented the St. Louis Cardinals this weekend, alongside MLB legends Adam Wainwright and Rick Ankiel. Home Run Derby X – established in 2022 – has been known to feature a combination of MLB All-Stars and college standouts in both softball and baseball. Shumaker’s exceptional power at the plate was on full display throughout the high-energy tournament.

After a successful freshman year with the Gators – earning NFCA Freshman of the Year, First Team All-American and All-SEC First Team – Shumaker showcased a promising start to the 2025-26 softball season in Home Run Derby X as one of softball’s top hitters.

In Iowa, Shumaker’s explosive bat was on full display after leading her team to victory at the semifinals and securing its spot at the championship round in Salt Lake City. After giving it their all, Shumaker and the rest of the St. Louis Cardinals fell to the Yankees 68-66.

As her sophomore season begins, Shumaker continues to shine as one of College Softball’s best talents – delivering big hits, playing unstoppable defense, and now adding her name to the growing legacy of Home Run Derby X.

Category: Baseball, College Softball, Gator Sports, Gators Softball, MLB, SEC, Softball, University of Florida