Watch: Viral Moments From Florida-Miami
The in-state rivalry between Florida and Miami was only exciting for a couple minutes in the Gators’ 26-7 loss to the Hurricanes. The anger from Florida fans has completely boiled over, and with it some social media buzz. From College Gameday to coaching miscues, here are viral moments from Saturday night’s game.
ESPN College GameDay was in Miami Gardens Saturday morning and picked the home team to beat the Gators, which they did. The most viral moment of the day was Pat McAfee’s elaborate choice to go with Miami where he stripped into his underwear, performed the C-A-N-E-S Canes touchdown chant and jumped off of the campus’ diving board. The pick sealed the unanimous decision of Miami on the desk and will be hard to top theatrically in future College Gameday shows.
Florida coach Billy Napier has been on the hot seat since the Gators lost to USF in week 2. Now at 1-3 for the first time since 1986, Gator fans are seeing that Napier’s small mistakes can cost the team a lot. An example that went viral was Florida missing a player on Miami’s first field goal to extend its lead to 10-0. With only 10 men on the field, the Gators were playing down on the play and limited their chances of blocking the kick. Simple coaching errors.
Despite the poor play, some questionable officiating decisions may have been made in the game. Here Jayden Woods is held around the neck as he attempts to sack Beck, giving him extra time to find an open receiver.
Napier opened his post game press conference listing the mistakes by the team. He used the word “we” a lot to describe the mishaps. How much is Napier responsible?
