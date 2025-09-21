Watch: Viral Moments From Florida-Miami

The in-state rivalry between Florida and Miami was only exciting for a couple minutes in the Gators’ 26-7 loss to the Hurricanes. The anger from Florida fans has completely boiled over, and with it some social media buzz. From College Gameday to coaching miscues, here are viral moments from Saturday night’s game.

ESPN College GameDay was in Miami Gardens Saturday morning and picked the home team to beat the Gators, which they did. The most viral moment of the day was Pat McAfee’s elaborate choice to go with Miami where he stripped into his underwear, performed the C-A-N-E-S Canes touchdown chant and jumped off of the campus’ diving board. The pick sealed the unanimous decision of Miami on the desk and will be hard to top theatrically in future College Gameday shows.

THERE’S ONLY ONE THING LEFT DO DO HERE…



WE’VE GOT SOME CANES OVER HERE..



THIS THING HAS BEEN STARING AT ME ALL DAMN DAY..



THE U IS BACK



GIVE ME THE CANES #CollegeGameDay https://t.co/CvlVNTaFxE pic.twitter.com/vJjb07HXwj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 20, 2025

Florida coach Billy Napier has been on the hot seat since the Gators lost to USF in week 2. Now at 1-3 for the first time since 1986, Gator fans are seeing that Napier’s small mistakes can cost the team a lot. An example that went viral was Florida missing a player on Miami’s first field goal to extend its lead to 10-0. With only 10 men on the field, the Gators were playing down on the play and limited their chances of blocking the kick. Simple coaching errors.

Another example of Florida’s inability to count on display again on national TV. UF only had 10 players on Miami FG attempt pic.twitter.com/nnh1ZQOx1e — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 21, 2025

Despite the poor play, some questionable officiating decisions may have been made in the game. Here Jayden Woods is held around the neck as he attempts to sack Beck, giving him extra time to find an open receiver.

Napier opened his post game press conference listing the mistakes by the team. He used the word “we” a lot to describe the mishaps. How much is Napier responsible?

Florida head coach Billy Napier gives his opening statement after UF's 26-7 loss to No. 4 Miami.



"It was a trial of errors on the offensive end. We didn't execute."@alligatorSports pic.twitter.com/vhgWwMdy0i — Max Bernstein (@maxbernstein23) September 21, 2025

