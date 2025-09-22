Gators Find Success at the 2025 World Athletics Championships

The best track athletes in the world went head to head in the World Athletics Championships from Sept. 13-21 in Tokyo.

Among them, 18 current and former Gators represented UF. The Florida athletes came from a number of countries, but the three claimed medals competed for Team USA.

Recent graduate Jenoah McKiver, a two-time All-American during his time at Florida, claimed gold for Team USA. McKiver won the 4×400-meter mixed relay, leading the way for his team with a time of 43.91 seconds in the third leg. The teams’ time of 3:08.80 set a Championship record.

Anna Hall was the second Gator to grab gold, winning the Heptathlon. Hall placed in the top 3 in five of the seven events and achieved personal bests in the shot put and javelin, accompanied by a season-best in the 100-meter hurdles. While at UF, she earned All-American honors and was the 2022 USTFCCCA Outdoor National Women’s Field Athlete of the Year.

Hall became the first American to win the heptathlon since 1993. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Grace Stark also reached the podium, securing bronze with a time of 12.34 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles. In her final season at Florida in 2024, she was an USTFCCCA Outdoor first-team All-American in 100-meter hurdles and indoor first-team All-American in the 60-meter dash and 60-meter hurdles.

While those were the only Gators to leave with hardware, they were not the only high performing athletes that represented Florida.

Claire Bryant took home a fifth-place finish in the women’s long jump. Thomas Mardal clinched sixth in the hammer throw. Similarly, Grant Holloway also came in sixth in the 110-meter hurdle with a time of 13.52 seconds. He was unable to win his fourth consecutive title in the event.

Jacory Patterson placed seventh in the 400-meter and second with his team in the 4×400 men’s relay for Team USA and Jasmine Moore came in at seventh in the triple jump. Jevaughn Powell and his team also took seventh in the 4×400 men’s relay for Jamaica.

Competitors Alida van Daalen and Anthaya Charlton were the only current UF athletes that competed in Tokyo. Neither were able to crack the top 8, but each still represented UF well in competition and by qualifying.

With a total of 26 medals, 16 gold, five silver and five bronze, Team USA secured the win and set a gold medal record. The contributions of the Gators were felt throughout the contest.

