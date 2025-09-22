Kickoff Time Announced for Florida vs. No. 10 Texas

The SEC announced Monday the Week 6 kickoff times for games scheduled on Oct. 4.

Florida will host No. 10 Texas that day with the game scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN. No. 18 Vanderbilt and No. 17 Alabama are also scheduled at the same time, but a channel for the game should be finalized soon after Week 5.

This will be the second time Florida has hosted the Longhorns at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium — the last time being a 26-0 Texas victory in 1940. However, this will be the first time Texas will head to The Swamp as a conference game, increasing the stakes bigger. The game marks only the fourth time ever the two iconic brands will meet, with Texas leading the all-time 3-0-1.

Texas took care of Florida last season, beating the Gators 49-17. Florida played without its most important offensive piece — quarterback DJ Lagway – who missed the game due to a hamstring injury he suffered the week prior against Georgia.

Florida (1-3) is on a much-needed bye this week, before the schedule enters the heart of conference play with its next three games against No. 10 Texas, No. 9 Texas A&M and Mississippi State before a second bye week. Four games into the season, this is a crucial stretch for Florida, which is looking to do anything to turn this ship around back in the right direction. The Gators play two of the next three games at home, which they must tcapitalize on.

Even though UF is coming off a bad 26-7 loss to No. 2 Miami this past Saturday, Lagway believes that this team will get this season turned around.

“What gives you that conviction? Because I’m the head of it. I’m going to start with it. I’m going to demand greatness from everybody. It’s not — we’re done with the playing around stuff. It’s time to get serious and it starts with me. I’ve got to set the tempo,” Lagway said. “I’ve got to set the tone in practice. In meetings, around the building. I know for a fact it’s going to change because it’s going to start with me.”

Category: College Football, Gators Football, SEC