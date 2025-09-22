Report: Gators’ DJ Lagway in Walking Boot

Florida sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway is in a walking boot after the 26-7 loss to Miami, according to Swamp247’s Zach Goodall.

Goodall reported that the Gators are confident Lagway will play in Florida’s SEC home opener Oct. 4 against Texas. True freshman quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. was named the backup against LIU.

A source stressed to @Swamp_247 there's confidence Lagway plays Oct. 4 against Texas. The second-year quarterback remains focused on aiding Florida's attempt to turn around the 2025 season. https://t.co/eFPsrcCDlA — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall) September 22, 2025

The news comes after Lagway’s numerous preseason injuries. Lagway suffered a calf injury in late July, sparking concerns he would not be ready for the start of the season. However, Florida coach Billy Napier stressed the injury was only minor, rather than long term.

Lagway is coming off the worst performance of the season against Miami, throwing 12-for-23 and just 61 yards. However, he stressed that he will work to turn his team around the rest of the season.

“I’m the head of it, and I’m going to start with it,” Lagway said. “I’m going to demand greatness from everybody. It’s not – we’re done with the playing around stuff. It’s time to get serious, you know, and it starts with me.”

This is a developing story.

