Vernon Maxwell Reinstated as All-Time Leading Scorer After 37 Years

Seven decades of Florida Basketball players gathered last Friday night for the Gator basketball reunion. For one player in particular, the occasion held a special place in his heart.

Vernon Maxwell received a standing ovation after 1404 points were reinstated to his name after 37 years, making him the program’s all-time leader in points. (2450)

The Florida basketball program was under major suspicion in the late 80’s over alleged recruiting violations. The program was accused of several NCAA violations, including suiting up an ineligible player.

The NCAA investigation discovered that the player had an agent and was receiving illicit benefits, as well as being involved in illegal drug usage. This player is presumed to be Maxwell, although never confirmed by the NCAA.

In 1990, Florida was forced to forfeit all its tournament wins from the 1987 and 1988 seasons. The athletic director at the time had Maxwell stripped of all the points he earned during these seasons.

Without his personal statistics from his junior and senior year, Maxwell fell to 55th among the program’s all time scorers. Maxwell is the only individual player to be reprimanded for the situation.

Last week, Maxwell found out that not only would his points be reinstated, but that he would be at the event and would be recognized by the university.

Coach Todd Golden spoke, as well as many other Gator alumni. Bill Kross, who played in the 1960s, emphasized the importance of the UAA reinstating Maxwell.

Kross said “for him [Maxwell] firstly to be able to come back now and know that this university embraces him.”

Surrounded by generations of former and current Gator players, coaches, and staff, Maxwell made known his deep appreciation.

As the all-time program leader in sports, Maxwell is back in the record books as a Gator basketball great.

Maxwell explained that he never thought a reversal of the decision was going to happen and what a blessing it is for him.

“You know, history is history, and you can’t erase that…”

