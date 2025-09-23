Gator Coach Todd Golden Reacts to Bruce Pearl’s Retirement

The boom heard around college Basketball: Auburn’s head coach, Bruce Pearl, is retiring, and Gator fans couldn’t be happier.

With Pearl leaving the university, Todd Golden and Florida’s basketball players will have an undeniably easier path to another national championship. However, the relationship between Golden and the former Auburn coach extends farther than a March Madness game.

The friendship first stemmed from the 2009 Maccabiah Games, which is an international Jewish sports event where Pearl coached and Golden played. Pearl then hired Golden as his director of Basketball Operations at Auburn in 2014. He then promoted Golden to assistant coach. The now-40-year-old was able to learn under a coach with years of success under his belt.

The 65-year-old Pearl first started in 1992 at Division II Southern Indiana. In 1995, he led the team to victory in the D-II national championship.

Eventually, the two parted ways when Golden sought a coaching position in San Francisco. In the time since he left, Florida’s head coach led the Gators to a 36-4 record and an SEC Tournament Championship.

The two reunited in the post-season this year’s 2025 Final Four NCAA Tournament game. There, the Gators defeated the Auburn Tigers with a score of 79-73, advancing to the national championship game. The Gators were swept by eight points at halftime. Yet, they eventually won, fueled by 34 points from senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. The Gators clinched a national championship, the first time since 2007

Golden added two key players in the off-season: Princeton transfer Xaivian Lee and Arkansas transfer Boogie Fland. Golden has followed in the footsteps of the success of his former mentor.

Golden’s performance earned him a six-year contract worth 40.5 million dollars, given he stays until the 2030-31 season.

In a statement shared on social media Monday, Golden shared his excitement for Bruce’s son. Steve Pearl will take over his father’s place as head coach.

“I’m extremely excited for my great friend Steven Pearl as he begins this opportunity to lead the men’s basketball program at Auburn University,” he wrote.

The Florida Gators will play the Auburn Tigers Jan. 26.

Category: Basketball, College Basketball, Gator Sports, Gators Men's Basketball