Coach Ryan Theis Grades Florida Volleyball on WRUF

Florida volleyball coach Ryan Theis joined Tom Collett Tuesday night for “The Ryan Theis Show on WRUF.” In the weekly appearance, Theis graded his team’s success in different areas, while highlighting individual players.

Coming off two losses on the road, the No. 19 Gators prepare to open SEC play at home Friday at 7 p.m. Theis acknowledged that repeated timely mistakes in different categories contributed to Florida sitting at 5-4. The Gators last faced Wisconsin Sunday, where they lost in four sets. Serving was the biggest problem area of the day for both programs, but Theis is still optimistic of the rest of the season ahead.

“I thought if we ended at 6-3, we would be in position to have a shot based on SEC play for a top-16 seed,” Theis said. “In my opinion, we’re one set behind after a lot of road and a lot of travel and a really tough schedule. I think we’re one behind, and we have those opportunities to make it up with an SEC schedule in front of us.”

For the 555th straight week, the Gators are ranked in the AVCA Top 25. Theis said that the versatility of his squad is its strength, acknowledging there is room for improvement in all phases in his weekly grades.

Serving: C

Theis and his staff are emphasizing serving this year, but it has not yet been the one ace to one error ratio they’ve but striving for. The Gators recorded 50 aces with 88 service errors in non-conference play. Theis said serving has been “well below average” in three of Florida’s losses and above average in four of its wins.

“Every night you want greatness, and you realize as a coach that’s not going to happen,” Theis said. “But 9-out-of-10 would be better than 6-out-of-8.”

Passing: A-

Theis acknowledged that the Gators don’t give up many aces (28), showing their strength in serve receive. While he is impressed that Florida is outpassing opponents, Theis knows there is still opportunity getting away from Florida.

Setters: B

With redshirt junior setter Alexis Stucky continuing to strengthen after a knee injury in 2023, Theis says there is the ability for setting to be an A or A-plus each week. However, Stuck and fellow setter Taylor Parks need to continue working on angles, the relationship of the ball to the body and setter-hitter chemistry.

The Gators have 413 assists this year with just three ball-handling errors. Stucky celebrated the mark of over 2,000 career assists earlier this season.

Left Sides: B

Star outside hitters Jordyn Byrd and Aniya Madkin lead the way on the left, scoring many points for the Gators. However, Theis said there are mechanics of their swings to continue tweaking but room to improve to an A.

Byrd’s 129 kills this season and range of attack are impressive. She has skill getting up on the edges, which Theis recognized as one of her comfort zones. Not many teams have taken notice of this, but Wisconsin held Byrd to just 10 kills in Florida’s loss by providing good protection in this area.

The redshirt sophomore Madkin continues to score points, posting a season-high 19.5 against the Badgers.

“I don’t know if regular fans or people in the stands realize how hard it is to score a point against tough serving, physical blocking, good defenders,” Theis said. “And so scoring a point either has to be either a block, a kill or an ace. Those are the only three ways to do it.”

Theis also mentioned that he was low on substitutions by the end of a long fourth set against the Badgers, so Byrd and outside hitter Lauren Harden stepped up to play all six slots. He also credited Byrd for getting a big save for the Gators this week.

Right Sides: Did not grade

Outside hitter Kira Hutson transitioned to the right side to accompany Serbian opposite hitter Milica Vidacic. Theis said that he needs to see more points from this group, but he is happy with what it has done.

Vidacic, a freshman, has not seen as much time on the court, which Theis said is dependent on the match, competitor, her serve, health, opportunities and substitution numbers. At this level, Theis said everyone can’t play just front or back row, and the Gators don’t have many pin hitters with six rotation experience as of now.

Seemingly by accident, Theis skipped over grading this group.

Middles: A

With no hesitation, Theis interrupted the question with a grade of A. He said that his middle blockers Jaela Auguste and Alec Rothe have been amazing, as they put in the work and score points for Florida. Theis also picked Auguste as Offensive Player of the Week, as she now has 81 kills on the season.

Senior middle blocker Amaya Thomas is also back from injury and able to slide into the rotation. Because of substitution numbers against Wisconsin, she made her season debut, earning Theis’s Sub of the Week. While she did not record any statistics in the match, Theis said having her back is uplifting for the team.

Blocking: A

On defense, the Gators have recorded 88 blocks this season. Theis acknowledged there have been some missed balls, but that happens with every team. Regardless, he is pleased with this part of the defense through the first nine matches.

“People asked me at the beginning: ‘What are your strengths?” Theis said. “I said, ‘I think we can block, I think we can defend and I think we can pass, and then serving is to be determined.’”

Back row: A

With freshman Lily Hayes at libero and a host of defensive specialists, Theis is really impressed with the group in the back row. Hayes, senior Emily Canaan and redshirt Ella Vogel make up the typical force on defense. Sophomore Bella Lee also rotates in, contributing to the Gators’ ability to stop good offensive programs.

Theis selected Hayes as the Defensive Player of the Week. He said she is continuing to learn the position well at the college level, playing physically. She puts her body on the line, taking digs off her shoulder, face, chest, legs, etc. She also plays second hit if Stucky is targeted by a serve or attack.

Theis’s Ace of the Week award went to Vogel for her four-point service run in the first set against Wisconsin to give Florida the lead, which further proved her talent.

“Ella Vogel in middle back is really impressive,” Theis said. “I haven’t – you know, 17 as a head coach and 25 years in, and I haven’t seen a lot of middle back defenders that can do what Ella does back there.”

Catch Theis on “Gator Talk” from Miller’s Ale House Thursday at 7 p.m. Listen live on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF. Theis will be back for “The Ryan Theis Show on WRUF” every Tuesday at 6 p.m.

