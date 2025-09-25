Gators Defense Remains Bright Spot in Dark Season

Florida football’s defense has been the star of the show through the first four weeks of the season.

So far, it has only allowed 16 points per game and five touchdowns. Florida’s opponents have made it to the red zone 10 times, with only four ending in touchdowns and four resulting in field goals.

UF’s best game came against LIU to open the season. The Gators allowed just 86 total yards of offense on 46 plays with only two first first downs. The Sharks had a completion percentage of 36% and weren’t any better on the ground with 1.2 yards per rush. The team combined for 37 tackles, and it was Florida’s only shutout of the season so far.

The Gators defense also scored the teams’ first points of the season with defensive back Bryce Thornton returning a fumble recovery 37 yards.

In Week 2, the Gators held USF to 391 yards with 4.4 yards per rush. The Bulls only scored one touchdown, despite winning 18-16.

The Gators’ defense put up a good fight against No. 3 LSU and Heisman candidate Garrett Nussmeier. Out of the Tigers’ 20 points, Florida’s defense only truly allowed 10. LSU’s other points came off an interception that put it in field-goal range and a pick-six. The defense was the only thing that kept the Gators in the game with quarterback DJ Lagway throwing five interceptions.

In the Gators’ most recent loss against Miami, their defense continued to hold up despite missing three starters on its defensive line: Caleb Banks, George Gumbs Jr. and Michai Boireau. The Hurricanes averaged 4.5 yards per play against UF.

With multiple starters out on Florida’s defensive line, freshman edge Jayden Woods has earned a contributing role, tallying one of UF’s three sacks. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)

“I do think that our kids battled their tail off,” Napier said Saturday following the loss to Miami. “I think, in particular, defensively, it was an incredible effort.”

One standout on the defense has been Buchholz graduate Myles Graham. The linebacker has recorded 24 total tackles with 13 solo tackles. Through only four games, he’s within shouting distance of his 2024 total of 30 tackles. His season-high came against Miami, where he recorded seven.

Elsewhere on Florida’s defense, defensive tackle Brendan Bett and safety Jordan Castell have recorded 17 tackles. Additionally, the Gators have forced four turnovers with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. The team’s two interceptions have come from cornerbacks Dijon Johnson and Cormani McClain. The fumbles were both recovered by Thornton.

The defense has had to deal with multiple significant injuries. Most recently, Johnson suffered a season-ending knee injury against LSU. Other notable defensive injuries include linemen Gumbs Jr., LJ McCray, Boireau and Banks.

Looking toward the Texas game, the Gators will face quarterback Arch Manning. He is 65-for-106 with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. The Longhorns average 438 yards per game.

The Gators will face the Longhorns Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m.

Category: College Football, Football, Gators Football