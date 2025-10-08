Final Four Court Donated to Florida NIL Collective

Following Florida basketball’s third national championship, an anonymous donor purchased the 2025 Final Four court from San Antonio and has donated the court to UF’s NIL collective, Florida Victorious.

How much the donor paid for the court is unknown, but Florida fans will have a chance to purchase part of the floor after Florida Victorious partnered with an auction house, Goldin, to sell pieces of the court. All funds the collective receives from the auction will go toward its NIL pool supporting Gator athletes, but not specifically just Florida men’s basketball.

“This isn’t just wood and paint—it’s the very floor where the Gators made history, where the Gators cut down the nets, and where a new chapter of Florida basketball pride was written,” said Florida Victorious CEO Erick Reasoner. “Thanks to an incredible gift, we have the privilege to share that moment with Gator Nation in a tangible way—and every piece sold will directly support our student-athletes.”

However, following the landmark House v. NCAA settlement in June, UF announced it will allocate 15% of its $20.5 million NIL settlement to basketball. Combined with the Florida Victorious initiative, UF’s division of NIL funds gives Gators basketball a substantial boost heading into a new era of college sports.

With a national championship in hand and a rising young coach, Todd Golden, Florida looks to re-establish itself as a modern “Blue Blood.”

Fland and Lee were both top 30 transfer recruits in 247Sports’ 2025 rankings. (Courtesy Maddie Washburn/UAA Communications)

But the additions of guards Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee in the transfer portal did not come cheap. Fland is expected to make over $2 million in NIL during this upcoming season, while Lee is receiving $6 million from Serious Player Only, an international footwear brand, and a Florida NIL collective.

In today’s college landscape, winning alone isn’t enough. NIL is the new arms race. Programs that fail to adapt risk falling behind, no matter their legacy or past success. Florida’s commitment to NIL through creative ventures like Florida Victorious’ auction shows a deep understanding of reality.

Other schools, like UConn, which won the 2023 and 2024 national championships, have found innovative ways to fund their athletic program. The Huskies have launched the “UConn State Tax Credit Program,” which offers Connecticut residents a state tax credit equal to 50% of qualifying payments made in support of UConn Athletics, up to $500,000 per year.

"As pieces of the championship floor find new homes, they carry more than memories; they carry NIL funds that will help support UF athletics

