After Week 6, college football teams across the nation are halfway through with their regular season. For the Sunshine State’s squads, it has been a tumultuous opening month.

Within Florida, Miami reigns supreme, perched at No. 2 in the country and still undefeated. Florida State is slipping, now No. 25. The Seminoles seem distant from their Week 1 upset. The Gators fell completely out of the rankings early on, but just knocked off No. 9 Texas. The USF Bulls are enjoying their most successful season in years.

So where do they all go from here?

Miami: The Top Dog

Miami started the season with a bang, upsetting Notre Dame. Now, the Hurricanes have pulled off wins against Florida, USF and Florida State. However, Miami does not face another currently ranked opponent in the regular season. It is a precarious position, making it easy to slide down the poll if other teams make major improvements in the coming weeks. Every win from here out must be dominant if coach Mario Cristobal wants to protect the Canes’ playoff standing.

Carson Beck has been instrumental in Miami’s productivity on offense. Through five games, the quarterback has amassed 11 touchdowns and over 1,200 yards. Beck is currently tied for shortest Heisman odds at +550.

Florida: The Path to a Comeback

After Week 4, the Gators endured three consecutive losses and fell out of the Top 25 entirely. In the bye week, quarterback DJ Lagway returned to practice and UF finally cleared freshman wide receiver Dallas Wilson to play after an injury during camp. Their connection proved to be decisive in Week 6 with the Gators beat the Texas Longhorns 29-21 in The Swamp.

Florida’s defense has been consistently strong, holding opponents to 21 points or less in four of the Gators’ five games this season. But on Saturday, Florida’s offense showed flashes of the potential that many fans expected entering the season.

Florida’s offense is averaging 15.3 points per game against Power Four opponents. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)

The path ahead is brutal. The win over Texas alone was not enough for Florida to receive votes for the AP Poll. Every team left on Florida’s schedule is ranked.

For the Gators, the equation is not easy, but it is simple. If Florida can beat two more ranked SEC opponents, it’ll be back in the Top 25 conversation. Coach Billy Napier’s team has something left to prove, and unlike other teams in the state, the Gators’ tough schedule give them a chance to control their own fate.

Florida State: A Rollercoaster

The Seminoles opened their season with a shocking 31–17 upset of Alabama, launching from unranked to No. 14 overnight. But a loss to Virginia, followed by a home defeat to Miami, has them sliding fast, now on the verge of dropping out of the Top 25 entirely.

Quarterback Tommy Castellanos has been the emotional core of FSU. His composure allowed the Noles to score 19 points in the fourth quarter against Miami, saving FSU from being entirely embarrassed at home.

Similar to Miami, coach Mike Norvell’s squad will not face another ranked opponent, making their path to rise from No. 25 only that much more difficult. If the Seminoles want to make the playoffs, they’ll have to win with dominance.

USF: On the Come Up

The Bulls are 4-1. During USF’s stint of being unranked, they beat Boise State and Florida, which were both ranked at the time.

The Bulls briefly fell out of the poll after failing to show out against Miami, but were not kept down for long. Led by quarterback Byrum Brown, they are currently ranked No. 24.

For years, the Bulls were an afterthought in Florida’s football landscape. Now, they’re recruiting in-state talent and playing with swagger. Unlike Florida and FSU, though, South Florida is actually in the playoff conversation.

Still, the Bulls do not have another ranked matchup. Capitalizing on their current momentum is what could keep them in the national conversation.

