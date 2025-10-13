Achane, Thomas Return as NFL Fantasy Winners

If you asked the Miami Dolphins how long a football game is, they would say “59:14.” The Los Angeles Chargers took the lead in the final seconds after the Dolphins defense had a mental collapse. Miami edge rusher Jaelan Phillips struggled to take down Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who extended the game and set up a game-winning field goal.

Nevertheless, Miami’s sure-handed running back strung together a strong performance. In turn, he finds himself in this week’s fantasy winners:

Winners

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane

With the Dolphins’ season being grim from the get-go, fans can only wish for a bright spot to look forward to. They have Achane to be thankful for. The ball carrier finished the contest with 31 fantasy points.

Achane racked up 128 rushing yards, two touchdowns and four receptions for an additional 22 yards. While Miami’s performance has been abysmal every week, Achane is quietly putting up a career year.

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Welcome back, Thomas Jr. The wide receiver is back in the winners column after posting 23 fantasy points against the Seattle Seahawks.

After Seattle allowed Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka to post 31.3 points last week, Thomas was poised for a breakout game.

Thomas had eight receptions for 90 yards and a score in the Jags’ 20-12 loss. He recorded his season-high in catches and yards, while also grabbing his first touchdown of the season.

Thomas has recorded 80 and 90 yards the past two weeks, after not eclipsing 60 in the his first four games this year. (Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union)

Jacksonville will travel to London next week to face the Los Angeles Rams. Thomas will have to fight through adversity as the L.A. secondary has allowed just two opposing wide receivers to post over 100 yards.

Buccaneers RB Rachaad White

White has taken full advantage of his newly acquired RB1 duties with Bucky Irving still sidelined by an injury. The Arizona State product finished the Buccaneers’ win with 17 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown. His rush attempt total was his highest of the season and he tied his season high in yards.

White has scored three times in the last two games, and the Bucs are playing complimentary football.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 256 yards, extending his streak of 200-yard games to five. But the signal caller has spread the ball around each week and continues to get his running back involved.

Irving’s injury timeline continues to slow as he is dealing with a left-foot sprain and a shoulder subluxation. Depending on when the Oregon product can return, White continues to make his case to remain as a key factor in the Bucs’ gameplan.

Losers

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Jr.

Etienne finds himself in the losers section for the second consecutive week. The running back closed out the Jaguars’ contest with 9.5 fantasy points, just 0.7 points shy of his season-low.

With the resurgence of Thomas, quarterback Trevor Lawrence had 42 pass attempts and Etienne saw a dip in rushes. The running back averaged 12 attempts over the last two games, but found some success in the pass game against the Seahawks.

Etienne had four receptions for 28 yards and rushed for 27 yards, his lowest total on the ground since a December matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Despite backup running back Bhayshul Tuten seeing just two rush attempts in Week 6, Etienne could not generate any success on the ground in the loss.

Category: Fantasy Football, Football, NFL