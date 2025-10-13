Gators Men’s Tennis Wraps Southeast Regional

Florida men’s tennis made it to the doubles quarterfinals of the ITA Men’s Southeast Regional Championship, which was held in Gainesville, but that’s as far as any Gator went. The tournament featured players from 15 schools across Florida and Georgia.

Doubles

Jeremy Jin and Kevin Edengren earned a first-round bye before falling 8-4 to Florida Gulf Coast’s Jonathon Baron and Tanner Povey.

Florida’s best finish of the tournament was in the doubles bracket when senior Tanapatt Nirundorn and freshman Andreas Timini advanced to the quarterfinals. The duo fell to No. 43 Luis Miguel Felip and Erik Schiessl from Florida State. The Seminole pair will play in the finals match against Marek Pazdera and Mark Havlicek from Florida Atlantic on Monday.

Singles

Five Gators competed in the main draw of the tournament’s singles bracket.

Henry Jefferson, who only played singles, didn’t make it past the Round of 64, falling to Gabriele Vulpitta from Georgia.

Nirundorn also lost to a Bulldog in the Round of 64, falling to Noah Johnston in two sets.

Edengren made it to the Round of 32 following a win against Vanja Hodzic from FAU. But he ultimately lost in two sets to Luis Felipe Miguel from Florida State.

Timini’s tournament run also ended in the Round of 32 when he collapsed in three sets to Florida State’s Mohammad Alkotop.

Jin earned the Gators’ best finish in the singles bracket, making it to the Round of 16, where he fell in three sets to Erik Schiessl from FSU.

Florida men’s tennis will play in the M25 Norman, Oklahoma, tournament next week.

Category: Gator Sports, Gators Tennis