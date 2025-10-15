Boosters Want Napier Out: USA Today Report

Billy Napier’s hot seat is now boiling, per a USA Today report released Wednesday.

Scott Stricklin, Florida’s athletic director, reportedly met with boosters Tuesday to discuss the state of UF’s program. The boosters told Stricklin that funds will continue to flow, depending on if he takes the football program in a different direction.

Napier’s buyout is around $21 million, which remains a sizable amount to blow four years into his seven-year contract. However, conversations about Napier’s buyout have increased lately as Florida’s fallen to 2-4, one of its worst starts in recent history. But Penn State firing head coach James Franklin Sunday, despite still owing him around $50 million, provided further evidence that it may be time to cut ties with Napier.

So, now, anonymous sources with knowledge of the program informed USA Today Napier could get fired this weekend, following the game against Mississippi State. Thus continues the phrase we’ve heard the entire season: “Napier is coaching for his job.”

The screenplay of the Napier era could be just about in its final scene heading into the seventh game of Florida’s season, facing the Bulldogs at 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

