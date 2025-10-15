No. 5 Ole Miss heads to Athens to face the No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in a pivotal SEC matchup. The Rebels are 6-0, best in the conference. On the other side, this contest promises to be a heavyweight showdown that will test Georgia’s defense against Lane Kiffin’s high-powered offense.

The Rebels are putting up video-game numbers on offense, averaging 515 yards and 37.8 points per game. Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs counter with a defense that allows just 307.2 yards per game. Georgia’s lone blemish in their record was a loss to Alabama, ranked No. 17 at time, when the Tide put up 397 total yards.

But, even then, Georgia has proven to be level-headed in clutch moments. The Bulldogs squeaked by Auburn last week, 20-10. In Week 3, Georgia edged out Tennessee 44-41 in an overtime thriller. They may need some similar tenacity against the No. 5 Rebels this week.

Here’s a look at what to expect:

Quarterback Comparison

Transfer phenom Trinidad Chambliss has electrified Oxford. So far, Chambliss has passed for 1,286 yards, seven touchdowns and only one interception. His statline is very similar to that of Georgia’s quarterback, Gunner Stockton, who has amassed 1,264 yards, six touchdowns and a lone interception, as well. Stockton’s has a completion percentage of 68%, slightly higher than Chambliss’ 65.4%.

With such similar productivity, the debate of which quarterback will out-duel the other Saturday might come down to experience. Coming from a Division II school, Chambliss has plenty of playtime, though not in the SEC, after only becoming the Rebels’ starter in Week 3 following an injury. If Chambliss continues to grow in high-pressure environments like Saturday’s, he could be a late addition to the Heisman race.

But Gunner Stockton slots perfectly in Georgia’s offense. He spent two years as a backup to Carson Beck, learning Georgia’s rhythm and discipline, and is now making the most of his time. Consistency and familiarity might push the Bulldogs over the edge.

Keys To The Game

Georgia:

Contain Trinidad Chambliss’ legs: If the Bulldogs defensive line can keep Chambliss – who has 281 rushing yards this season – in the pocket, it will likely pressure the quarterback to misfire.

Home-field energy: The fans in Athens are serious. Will a new quarterback be able to remain level-headed in this hostile environment?

Ole Miss:

Managing turnover margin: Ole Miss comes into this matchup with a -4 turnover ratio. In such a tight situation, reducing mistakes will be essential.

Explosive plays: Let Georgia tire itself out with long, steady drives. Stockton can be cautious with deep balls. To contain the momentum, the Rebels need to strike first and strike hard, while Georgia takes its time.

Prediction

Georgia’s home-field advantage and defensive depth is hard for any team to overcome. In a tight battle, making one or two clutch stops will be the difference. However, Ole Miss is an offensive juggernaut. Chambliss has shown improvisational brilliance unlike any other quarterback in the nation. Regardless of the result, expect a back-and-forth fight. Ole Miss 28, Georgia 24.

