Gators Men’s Golf Continues Fall Play at UNC

Florida men’s golf continues fall play Sunday. The No. 14 Gators travel to Wilmington, North Carolina, for the three-day Williams Cup. This is the fifth time UNC will host the event, dating back to 2021.

The tournament is at Eagle Point Golf Club with 18 holes each day. The course is 7,170 yards and par is 72.

Per the GCAA Coaches’ Poll, the Gators are one of six Top 25 teams playing in the tournament. The Gators will face a 14-team field featuring No. 1 Auburn, No. 5 Texas, No. 9 UNC, No. 11 Oklahoma and No. 15 Utah.

The other teams included are Oregon State, NC State, UNC Wilmington, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Arizona, Augusta and Louisville.

Four Gators placed in the top 10 at the Marquette Intercollegiate Tournament. Jack Turner came in second for his 19th career top 25 finish. He scored 215 points.

Matthew Kress accumulated a second-straight fourth place finish with 206 points. This season, Kress has the lowest score after three rounds with 206. His rounds have counted 88.8% of the time.

Jack Turner has the lowest stroke average with a 71.7. He also has the lowest score after two rounds with 143. His rounds have counted 100% of the time. Throughout college, he played in 28 tournaments with a stroke average of 71.0.

Parker Bell achieved eighth place at the Marquette Intercollegiate Tournament where he scored 221 points. This season, he is tied with Poulter for the lowest score after one round with 66. This was his fourth time placing in the top 10.

Freshman Parker Severs made his first ever collegiate start and finished in 10th place. He scored 222 points and has the fewest strokes off lead with eight. He was a three-time Florida selection by the Florida State Golf Association.

Tee time is TBD Sunday.

