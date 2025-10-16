Gators Soccer Travels to Face No. 3 Tennessee

Riding a two-game winning streak, Florida soccer heads to Knoxville on Thursday to face No. 4 Tennessee. The match will take place on the Vols’ home turf at Regal Soccer Stadium.

The Gators took down No. 12 Mississippi State 2-1 Friday, earning their first win over a top-12 team since 2019. Florida found the net twice thanks to freshmen Sophia Sindelar in the 39th minute and Addy Hess in the 49th. With their goals, Florida is the only SEC program with freshmen as its top three scorers.

Hess’ performance earned her a second SEC Freshman of the Week honor. She’s currently tied as the top goal scorer for the Gators (four), sharing the title with fellow freshman Kai Tsakiris.

Florida is riding a five-match SEC unbeaten streak, with three draws and two wins since Sept. 21. It’s UF’s longest since 2016, and it’ll look to keep the momentum against a top-ranked squad.

The Vols are currently undefeated at home. They extended their unbeaten streak to six games with a 0-0 tie against Oklahoma on October 9th. Tennessee also leads the nation with 11 clean sheets this year.

This weekend is Florida’s final of the SEC regular-season schedule. The Gators will head home to face Ole Miss on Sunday.

The Gators hope to bring their energy into this game-filled weekend as they look to finish the regular season strong.

Kickoff on Thursday is at 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed on SEC Network+.



Category: Gator Sports, Gators Soccer