Unbeaten Ole Miss Rolls Into Athens to Face Georgia

The playoff picture has become more clear as we head to the second half of the SEC season. Here’s some of the best matchups the conference has to offer and what to watch for.

No. 10 LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC) vs. No. 17 Vanderbilt (5-1, 1-1)

In a matchup that in the past would be an afterthought, both teams are in contention for a playoff spot.

Keys for Vanderbilt

For Vanderbilt to get the win, it will need to rely on the identity that got it to this point. The Commodores have been a heavy running team under coach Clark Lea.

Vanderbilt has employed an effective rushing attack. The Commodores average 209 yards per game on the ground, fourth best in the SEC.

While LSU has been in the top half in the conference against the rush, it gave up a season-high 193 rushing yards against South Carolina last week.

Keys for LSU

LSU has surrendered just 12 points per game, fifth best in the country. In its one loss, the Tigers gave up a season-high 24 points. A lower scoring game likely favors the Tigers.

A big factor for success on the offensive side of the ball will be LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who has averaged 224 yards per game in SEC play, with four touchdowns and four interceptions. He will need a strong showing against a Vanderbilt defense that is in the bottom half in the SEC against the pass.

Coverage for this matchup starts at noon Saturday on ABC.

No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 ) vs. No. 9 Georgia (5-1, 3-1)

Athens, Georgia plays host to another conference matchup with huge stakes. The winner becomes a favorite to make the SEC Championship Game.

Keys for Ole Miss

One of the biggest surprises in college football this season has been quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. With Chambliss as the starter, the Rebels have soared. Ole Miss averaged 33 points per game in his four starts.

Ole Miss will also need its defense to pounce on a struggling Georgia passing attack. While the Rebels are mid pack in conference on defense, their secondary has been a bright spot. Ole Miss is fifth best in the SEC in passing yards allowed.

Keys for Georgia

Georgia’s defense has shined after giving up 41 points in an overtime thriller to Tennessee. The Bulldogs averaged 16 points per game in their last three SEC contests, third best in the SEC this season.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton continued his run of poor play last Saturday. In his last three SEC games, Stockton has produced 181 yards per game, with two touchdowns and one interception.

Stockton’s only success in those games came from the ground. He has scored four touchdowns in his last three contests and carried the ball at least five times in every SEC game. Against an Ole Miss defense that is bottom three in the SEC in run defense, Stockton’s scrambling ability may be the key for Georgia.

Tune in to this one at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

No. 11 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1) vs. No. 6 Alabama (5-1, 3-0)

In a matchup that has featured several classics in the past decade, the two sides meet in a high-stakes matchup.

Keys for Tennessee

When Tennessee has won this season, it has done so by scoring points in bunches. Tennessee leads the nation in points per game with 48 points per game.

Tennessee’s offense has run through the passing game. Transfer senior quarterback Joey Aguilar has thrived for the Vols, putting up 1,680 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. Tennessee’s offense will need to go through the second best pass defense in the conference in Alabama.

Keys for Alabama

The Crimson Tide will hope that their SEC second-best pass defense will hold against the air raid offense of Tennessee. Alabama has surrendered 135.7 passing yards per game.

On offense, Alabama will also look to carve up Tennessee. The Volunteers have the worst pass defense in the SEC.

After a rough opening week against Florida State, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has put up a Heisman Trophy-level season. Simpson has thrown for 1,678 yards with 16 touchdowns and just one interception. Simpson also ran for two touchdowns.

Coverage for this matchup will start at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Category: College Football, Football, SEC