Florida-Georgia Game Slated for Familiar Kickoff Time

As dust settled on Billy Napier’s firing as Florida Gators coach, the kickoff time for the team’s matchup against Georgia was revealed Monday.

The Florida-Georgia game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

The “War for the Oar” has kicked off at 3:30 each season since after the 2002 season, when it kicked off at 7:45 p.m.

Another part of the tradition of the rivalry has been the site of the game. Florida and Georgia have played in Jacksonville consistently since 1933, with the exception of 1994-95, during the Gator Bowl’s demolition.

Who should be Florida football's next head coach? Lane Kiffin

James Franklin

Marcus Freeman

Another candidate View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

This year’s contest will be the last one in Jacksonville until 2028, as EverBank Stadium’s renovations will force the game to a new location.

In 2026, the game will head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, while the 2027 iteration will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

On the sideline, the post-Napier era officially begins for Florida when they take on Georgia with interim coach Billy Gonzales at the helm.

Florida is 6-8 all-time with interim head coaches and 3-2 in their debuts. Gonzales is 6-8 against Georgia as an assistant coach in his career and 5-6 with Florida.

The rivalry stood trophyless until the 2009 season, when both school’s student governments began utilizing the Okefenokee Oar as a gift to the winner’s student government.

The teams don’t receive the trophy directly but it is a symbol of pride for the universities to play for.

Both Florida and Georgia have a bye week this week, following wins in Week 8, before they clash for the 102nd time in program history on Nov. 1.

Category: College Football, Gators Football