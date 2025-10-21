Where Does Florida Rank for Head Coach Hires

Former Florida coach Billy Napier joined a list Sunday that has continued to grow. Napier was the 9th head coach fired during the season, ending his tenure with the Gators. It was an underwhelming four years for Gators football, and Napier ended with a 22-23 record. With so many head coaching opportunities available right now, here’s a look at the top 5 destinations in the coaching carousel:

University of Florida

The SEC is the dream league for most coaches. Despite recent struggles and a continuous cycle of firing coaches after about 3-4 years, the Gators’ job is still the most attractive job on the market. The recruiting potential is unmatched by other schools on this list. In the SEC, just going 9-3 can have you in the conversation for the college football playoffs.

UCLA

This might come as a shock to some, but the potential this school has is through the roof. The empty stadium might not reflect it, but the University is in Los Angeles. It’s a challenge, no doubt, but you would be surprised just how many coaches want to go to LA rather than go to or stay at a school like Florida or Penn State. Just ask Oklahoma fans.

Penn State

The location might not be the most attractive. Penn State is in the middle of nowhere. But nobody can argue about the atmosphere and the potential this program has. Penn State has proved it can get close. They were a two-minute drive away from going to the national championship last year. They need a coach who can deliver under a lot of pressure.

Oklahoma State

Just four years ago, Mike Grundy was inches away from getting Oklahoma State to the playoffs. Now, Oklahoma State is in the hunt for a head coach for the first time since 2005. But with a school with a history of competing and the Big 12 Conference seemingly open for anyone to win year after year, a coach could come in and see success right away if done correctly.

Arkansas

While Arkansas isn’t the most attractive SEC job, it’s an SEC job nonetheless. This isn’t an easy spot to recruit and win, but neither was Vanderbilt when Clark Lea took over as head coach of the Commodores in 2020. Lea now has the team ranked inside the top 10 after a big win over LSU. It may take some time, but there is potential for a rise in the Razorbacks program.

