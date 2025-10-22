Georgia’s Kirby Smart ‘Not Worried’ About New-Look Gators

The show goes on for the Florida Gators and the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs. After this week’s open date, the teams will meet Nov. 1 for their rivalry game in Jacksonville.

That didn’t stop Georgia coach Kirby Smart from reminiscing about former Florida coach Billy Napier, who was fired Sunday.

“I have a lot of respect for Billy,” Smart said in his Monday news conference. “I’ve known Billy a long time. We were on staff together at Alabama.”

Who should be Florida football's next head coach? Lane Kiffin

James Franklin

Marcus Freeman

Another candidate View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Smart was at Alabama from 2007 to 2015. He served as defensive coordinator starting in 2008.

Napier was at Alabama from 2013 to 2016. He served as the wide receivers coach.

Together, Smart and Napier won a national championship in 2015 under coach Nick Saban.

“I like Billy a lot,” Smart said. “I think Billy is very intelligent, very well organized. His attention to detail is at a really high level. […] I think they’ve recruited well and done a good job.”

Napier’s Gators lost to Smart’s Bulldogs three times. Now, Napier won’t get a fourth chance.

“I hate it in this profession,” Smart said regarding Billy’s firing. “We all know what we sign up for, and Billy understands that.”

Smart said Florida will make changes for the matchup next week, noting “a lot of times you inject some energy when you do that [make changes to coaching staff].” Smart referenced how some interim coaches around the country got big wins this year.

“I know Coach Gonzales will do a great job,” Smart said. “I’ve had respect for him, gone against him many years. […] So I hate to say it, I’m not worried about them. I’m worried about us.”

The new-look Gators (3-4, 2-2 SEC) take on No. 5 Georgia (6-1, 4-1) next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

Category: College Football, Feature Sports News, Gators Football, SEC