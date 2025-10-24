As Kiffin Rumors Swirl, Ole Miss Meets Oklahoma in Crucial Showdown

The business-end of the season is here in the SEC. College football’s premier conference has provided several mouth-watering matchups for fans this weekend. Here are three games to watch and what to look for.

No. 8 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1) vs. No. 13 Oklahoma (6-1, 2-1)

In a top-15 matchup, these two playoff hopefuls look to bolster their playoff resume. The winner will also forge a path to the SEC Championship Game.

Keys for Oklahoma

In a reversal from the 2024 team, Oklahoma transformed into a defensive-first team, and it has become one of the best in the country. Oklahoma averages 9.8 points per game against, best in the SEC and second-best in the country.

The Sooners lead the SEC in both rushing yards allowed and passing yards allowed. While Ole Miss has been an offense–first team under coach Lane Kiffin, it has not faced a defense at Oklahoma’s level this season.

Oklahoma must get its below-average rushing offense going. The Sooners sit 12th in the SEC in rushing yards per game. The Rebels have allowed the second-most rushing yards in the conference this season.

Keys for Ole Miss

Despite facing the best defense in the SEC today, the Rebels can take advantage of cracks in the Sooner’s armor.

Oklahoma’s pass defense has yet to face a quarterback like Ole Miss starter Trinidad Chambliss. The best quarterback they have faced, LaNorris Sellers, has been inconsistent at best this season. He went 17-for-25 passing for 124 yards and a touchdown last week.

The Ole Miss defense matches up well with the strength of the Oklahoma offense. The Rebels excel against the pass, and they sit in the top half of the conference. Oklahoma’s star quarterback John Mateer has struggled since his return from a hand injury on his throwing hand, throwing one touchdown compared to three interceptions.

No. 15 Missouri (6-1, 2-1) vs. No. 10 Vanderbilt (6-1, 2-1)

Nashville plays host to a do-or-die game for two of the SEC’s best teams. The loser will have a hard time returning to playoff contention.

Eli Drinkwitz is among the favorites to replace Billy Napier at Florida. (Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

Keys for Missouri

Coach Eli Drinkwitz’s philosophy has been to run the ball. Missouri leads the conference in rushing yards per game. Starting running back Ahmad Hardy tallied 139 carries for an SEC-leading 840 yards, 11 touchdowns and a 6.0 rushing average.

Missouri will also try to slow down a strong Vanderbilt rushing attack. The Tigers are second in the SEC in rushing yards allowed per game, with an average of 84 yards.

Keys for Vanderbilt

Much like Missouri this season, Vanderbilt has won games due to its run game. The Commodores sit third in rushing yards per game in the SEC.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia will be a major key to a victory. Pavia has posted 15 passing touchdowns compared to 4 interceptions and owns the seventh-best quarterback rating in the country. He also has 438 rushing yards and four touchdowns, including two in last week’s win against LSU.

No. 3 Texas A&M (7-0, 4-0) vs. No. 20 LSU (5-2, 2-2)

In a massive matchup under the lights at Death Valley, two elite squads will battle. It is a must-win for LSU, as it will likely find itself out of the playoff picture should it lose.

Keys for Texas A&M

As Marcel Reed goes, so does the team. The poor play of Reed contributed to two near losses against Notre Dame and Auburn. LSU’s pass defense ranks sixth in the conference in the SEC.

LSU’s offensive line will be tested against Texas A&M’s unit. The Aggies front four is anchored by defensive end Cashius Howell. Howell leads the SEC in sacks this season with eight.

Keys for LSU

LSU has struggled to keep up offensively. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, once a Heisman hopeful, has been inconsistent at best for the Tigers this season. Nussmeier has thrown for 1,638 yards, with 11 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Texas A&M is a pedestrian 9th in the SEC against the pass this season. Nussmeier must rebound for the Tigers.

LSU will also lean on a strong scoring defense. The Tigers have surrendered an average of 15 points per game in the SEC this season, third best in the conference.

Category: College Football, Football, SEC