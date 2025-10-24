Week 8 Forces New Faces In Florida Fantasy Forecast

With six teams on a bye, including the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3), it is time to go deeper into the bench to find a startable player. The Week 8 Florida Fantasy Forecast includes a few players who should only be starting if necessary.

Quarterback

Must-start

A down game in Week 7 does nothing to dampen the outlook on Baker Mayfield. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2) face a New Orleans Saints (1-6) defense that has allowed big games from the position. Look back at Week 6, when Drake Maye of the New England Patriots (5-2) finished second in fantasy points with 27.2. Mayfield is still missing wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin Jr., as well as running back Bucky Irving, but has rekindled his connection with tight end Cade Otton. Look for a bounce back this week from Mayfield.

Running Back

Must-start

De’Von Achane had his lowest scoring game of the season in Week 7, as he was held to 12.8 fantasy points. If that is the lowest he goes all year, fantasy managers will rejoice. The Miami Dolphins (1-5) running back draws a friendly matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) this week, and will see more work through the air because of it.

The other must-start out of the backfield comes out of Tampa Bay, and more out of volume than efficiency. Rachaad White is still the clear number one as Bucky Irving remains hurt, and the Saints have given up big games to running backs, including 20.8 points to D’Andre Swift last week.

Emergency only

With so many injuries and so many byes, Sean Tucker is playable. The other running back in Tampa Bay will get touches on the game script alone. The Buccaneers should win big and lean on the ground game late. Expect six or seven touches for Tucker, enough to put up a receptacle fantasy score.

Wide Receiver

Must-start

Emeka Egbuka was a game-time decision in Week 7 and did not play up to his standard. Expect a healthier and more dominant version to return this week. With Evans and Godwin out, Egbuka remains the clear No. 1 wide receiver.

Jaylen Waddle falls into a similar boat of being the last man standing in his wide receiver room. Waddle will continue to soak up targets and be a reliable fantasy contributor as long as he is healthy. Regardless of who is playing quarterback for the Dolphins, the ball is going to him.

Emergency only

Sterling Shepard appears to be the one who will step into the No. 2 role for the Bucs. He saw seven targets in Week 7 and answered the question of which pass catchers you could rely on. If your hands are tied in your lineup, you can plug in Shepard with at least a small dose of confidence.

Tight End

Can-start

The only player to fall into the can-start category is Cade Otton. Otton had his best game of the season last week, recording 13.5 points. That made three straight games with double-digits in fantasy. His quiet production has a path to continue, as Mayfield has refound his trust in Otton and the Buccaneers are still down talent.

