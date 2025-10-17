Dolphins Pair Headlines Week 7 Florida Fantasy Focus

Week 7 sees only two teams on a bye, meaning a majority of your fantasy roster will be playing this week. Unless you have rostered multiple Buccaneers. Tampa Bay (5-1) is now missing its top three wide receivers and its starting running back.

In Jacksonville (4-2), health has not been an issue. Instead, it is a lack of consistency. After four weeks of domination, running back Travis Etienne Jr. has only scored single-digit points each of the last two weeks.

Miami (1-5) has no such problem with consistent production. De’Von Achane ranks fourth among running backs in fantasy points, while Jaylen Waddle is fifth for wide receivers since Tyreek Hill was injured.

Wide Receiver

Must-start

Jaylen Waddle is the only must-start. The Dolphins pass catcher has proven he can step up as the No. 1 option and that should continue against a Cleveland Browns (1-5) secondary that has allowed more than 19 points to the opposing wide receiver each of the last two weeks.

Should-start

The only thing keeping Brian Thomas Jr. out of the must-start category is where this game is being played. London has been unkind to wide receivers, with the highest scoring last week being Josh Reynolds of the New York Jets (0-6) with 5.5 points. Thomas had a big game last week, but temper expectations as the Jaguars head across the pond.

Bench

As shocking as this may be, with all the injuries in Tampa Bay, there are two Florida wide receivers who should find their way into your lineup. Travis Hunter in Jacksonville struggled once again last week, finishing with 5.5 points. In Miami, Waddle is the only receiver ranked in the top 70. With Tampa Bay, there is opportunity with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Jr. and Emeka Egbuka all sidelined, but who is going to step up? Kameron Johnson and Tez Johnson both caught touchdowns last week, but Sterling Shepard had been the one getting the most work. Without more clarity on who will be getting the targets, leave all three on the bench.

Running Back

Must-start

De’Von Achane is going to continue to produce. His 31 points in Week 6 were his most this season, and even though the Browns have done well against opposing running backs, he should be in your lineup. The only worry with Achane is whether he can stay healthy for all 17 games.

Travis Etienne Jr. has only rushed for over 100 yards twice this season. (Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Last week, Travis Etienne Jr. was expected to bounce back. He did not. This week is another golden opportunity. He faces a Los Angeles Rams (4-2) defense that allowed 14 to Derrick Henry last week, and the game is in London. Leaning on the ground game could lead to success for the Jaguars.

With none of the wide receivers for the Buccaneers being startable this week, look instead to Rachaad White. He had 17.6 points last week, and should see an increased role in the passing game in this one. Hot take: White catches at least five passes and a touchdown this week.

Bench

For the second straight week, it is three starters in the must-start and everyone else on the bench. There has not been production from the second running backs on any of the Florida teams, and until Bucky Irving returns, that will likely remain the case.

Tight End

Can-start

Darren Waller caught another touchdown. He now has four scores across three games. Even with that, he does not have to be in your lineup. Waller only caught two passes in Week 6, and his touchdown percentage is unsustainable. Factor in that he has been limited this week in practice and may be asked to block more against a dominant defensive line in Cleveland so expect less from Waller this week.

Emergency only

With all the injuries to the Tampa Bay pass catchers, Cade Otton suddenly becomes playable. He saw six targets last week, and that number should be repeated again. If Otton is available on waivers and your starter is on a bye or hurt, you should feel comfortable picking him up and getting around nine points.

Quarterback

Must-start

While Baker Mayfield is going to be without his top four offensive weapons, he is still going to produce. The matchup with the Detroit Lions (4-2) has the potential to turn into a shootout, and Mayfield would be a big beneficiary of that. There is the potential he turns to the ground more, which is great for fantasy managers.

